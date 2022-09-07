Clark County’s new ambulance is now in full service, as of early July, according to Emergency Manager Jill Egan.
After receiving the vehicle earlier this year, in May, the county had to ensure their vehicle was stocked with all necessary equipment and supplies. They also had to license the vehicle with the state of Idaho.
“It’s now in service and it’s running well,” Egan said on August 31.
As reported in the May 11 edition of the The Jefferson Star, Egan began the process of acquiring the ambulance in September of 2020, when the Idaho Department of Commerce sought her out about a Community Block Grant.
At the time, she stated Clark County qualified due to the rural aspect of the county which classifies them in the low-to-moderate income range.
Egan stated on August 31 she wrote many things into the grant, which allowed for a quick ambulance set-up process. She wrote the cost of necessary equipment and supplies into the grant; equipment such as the power cot and additional attached equipment came attached to the vehicle when it arrived in the county.
“Once it came,” Egan said, “it was a matter of making sure all last minute supplies, like the life pack, were where they needed to be and to load all the other supplies.”
After the vehicle was stocked, Egan said they had to wait on a state inspection. Once the inspection was passed, the ambulance was ready to run.
In Clark County, emergency services such as the fire, ambulance and search and rescue are operated on a volunteer basis, Egan said. The ambulance belongs to the county and all additional upkeep is maintained by the county.
Revenue the service makes is taken and put back into the fund to help the county pay for this upkeep, she said.
On August 8, Lisa Austen with Intermountain Management Services, the billing entity Clark County contracted for the ambulance service, telephonically attended the Clark County Board of Commissioner’s meeting to explain the billing process to the commissioners.
During the meeting, she went through the billing reports sent out and taught the county commissioners how to read and understand the reports.
According to Egan, however, by the time insurance cuts come in and depending on whether or not the patient pays the entire bill, an ambulance service will often times not collect as much as it bills.
Egan stated there is a taskforce currently in Boise who are working toward having the state recognize EMS as an essential service. Currently, Idaho does not recognize it as essential, she said, and because of this, there is no funding and EMS services across the state are struggling.
The struggle is especially difficult in places like Clark County where these services are mostly volunteer-operated.
“I’ve been here five years,” Egan said. “There’s about five people who are consistently available.”
With the population in the surrounding areas increasing, she said, and the call volume subsequently increasing, it’s getting harder and harder to find and keep volunteers.
“It’s a huge time commitment,” she said. “There really should be an appreciation for these services that are run by volunteers.”
In Clark County, the majority of patients transported by the new ambulance are not local, Egan said. In fact, many of them are travelers and recreators from surrounding counties. Hunters, fishers, boaters and four-wheelers will typically be the ones to place a call when there’s been an accident.
This doesn’t mean the citizens of the county aren’t happy to have the service. Egan stated the county has been very excited and grateful to be able to bring this service to the county.