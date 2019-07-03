Years can pull people apart, but for the Rigby High School graduating class of 1954, 65 years “melted away” when former classmates reunited June 15.
At least, that’s what ‘54 graduate and 2019 reunion chairwoman Sandra Lundquist said. She said at the age of 82, she “can’t remember anything from two minutes ago,” but still remembers her high school years.
“(The memories) just came back,” she said. “It was like all of these 65 years just melted away and we could be best friends again.”
She said a total of 45 people — 27 classmates, along with their spouses — spent the three-hour reunion together at Chuck-a-Rama in Idaho Falls.
“We just visited as fast as we could,” Lundquist said.
Lundquist said some people had moved far away, from Florida to Maine. She said one man said he moved to New Zealand for a few years.
She said everyone had their own story, and she found it fascinating to see where people had been and catch up.
“It wasn’t a bit stiff or anything like that,” she said.
For her part, Lundquist said she lived in Jefferson County every year since graduating. She said after she married her high school sweetheart — Gary Lundquist — the couple lived mostly in Labelle, with a short time in Roberts and Kilgore.
Mostly, they worked on the ranch. She said they would get the crops in and then fix fences “so we didn’t have cattle all over the Teton basin.”
She said a memory that sticks out is huddling in a saddle blanket under a bush during a rainstorm. Lundquist said she served on the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and helped with talent shows at the fair. She said after all the years she spent in the area, she “never met anybody I didn’t like yet.” Lundquist said her children and some grandchildren also graduated from Rigby High School.
“I love the Rigby area and I just had such a wonderful life raising my kids here,” she said.
Lundquist said there will be another class reunion next year, ahead of schedule. She said she graduated with about 130 classmates, and about 40 are still alive.
“We’ve been having them every five years,” she said. “But it occurred to us, in five years we’ll be 87.”
Lundquist said next year’s class reunion chairman will be Kent Madsen.