Clements named Presidential Scholar finalist

Rigby High School Senior Megan Elizabeth Clements has been named one of two of Idaho’s Presidential Scholars for the class of 2019 May 8.
“John Chen and Megan Elizabeth Clements earned this national honor through their academic achievements and community involvement,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “I’m proud to have these outstanding young Idahoans represent our state on the national stage.”
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees announced Clements’ accomplishment during their May 8 meeting.
Rigby High School Principal Brian Lords said Clements is highly active in school events and sports as well as a top of the line student who is in the running to be the class’ 2019 Valedictorian and scored a near perfect score on her ACT with a 35.
“She is probably one of the most directed students I have ever seen,” he said. “Megan is just a phenomenal student.”
Cements’ mother Tamara thanked the school district, specifically Director of Student Services Jozlyn Thompson, for their support and help in Megan’s success in school by providing a sign language interpreter for her.
“Because the district was so good and helpful, she (Megan) was able to have a full high school experience just like every other student,” Tamara said.
Clements and Chen are Idaho’s representatives in the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
“Their hard work and commitment to excellence, no matter what challenge they are tackling, will serve them well throughout their lifelong learning journeys,” DeVos said. “I have no doubt that many of tomorrow’s leaders are among this year’s class of scholars.”
Clements and her counterparts from across the nation will be honored June 23 in Washington, D.C., when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion. Each state typically has one male and one female selected as its annual Presidential Scholar representatives. Idaho’s other representative Chen, is of Centennial High School.
Clements was one of six Idaho students that were named semifinalists in late April. The other semifinalists included Peyton Badger of Mountain View Middle School, Chen of Centennial High School, Crista Falk of Lake City High School, Michael Min of Centennial High School and Aiden McIntyre of Capital High School.
Candidates are selected for earning top scores on the SAT and ACT exams and also are evaluated for leadership and involvement in their schools and communities.
Clements is the daughter of Jan and Tamara Clements.