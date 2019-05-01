Clements named semifinalist in Presidential Scholars program

Rigby High School student, Megan Elizabeth Clements, has been named one of six Idaho students as a semifinalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program which recognizes some of the nation’s most accomplished graduating high school seniors.
Other semifinalists include: Peyton Badger of Mountain View Middle School, John Chen of Centennial High School, Crista Falk of Lake City High School, Michael Min of Centennial High School and Aiden McIntyre of Capital High School.
“Idaho can be proud that so many bright, accomplished young men and women made the cut to qualify for this elite scholarship program,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “It represents hard work, commitment and excellence from our schools and teachers as well as our students.”
The finalists will be selected in May and invited to an all-expense-paid trip to the National Recognition Program in June in Washington, D.C. They will be awarded Presidential Scholars Medalliona during a ceremony at the White House.
Each state normally has two academic finalists named, a boy and a girl, both of whom must be U.S. citizens. It addition, the Commission on Presidential Scholars may select finalists in the fields of the arts, and career-technical education. A total of up to 161 students may be named Presidential Scholars, which is a recognition program, not a scholarship program.
Semi-finalists were selected from an initial set of more than 5,200 nominees from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and U.S. territories and possessions.
Candidates are selected for earning top scores on the SAT and ACT exams and also are evaluated for leadership and involvement in their schools and communities.
Clements is the daughter of Jan and Tamara Clements.