Closing the gap and pushing for big dreams

The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Migrant Education Program is gearing up for another school year.
The program, which isn’t just for out of country families, aims to help children meet graduation requirements and get needed services.
“We focus on them so they can catch up with their classes,” said Silvina Grant, Liaison of the Jefferson Migrant Education program. “We have an extra tutor that can go and work with them if they need that special time with a person. That is our main focus – get these kids to keep going in school and keep going.”
The program aims to assist in eliminating gaps and disparities for those traveling with their parents to or around the United States for agricultural work in education curriculum and meeting schooling requirements.
Children under the age of 22 and are eligible for free public education must also have moved for agricultural work either for themselves or their parents/guardians to qualify for the program, as well as having experienced a move to a new school district, a move to a new residence and the move has occurred in the last 36 months.
According to the Jefferson School District website, the Migrant Education Program ensures migratory children can benefit from local and state systemic reforms as well as assist with a successful transition to post-secondary education and employment.
“Instead of working in agriculture, we want to allow them to be doctors, lawyers, something like that,” Grant said with a laugh. “I know it’s big dreams that we have, but ya know, some of them do.”
The program lasts for three years from the time a student arrives in the district and provides one-on-one time, lunches and school supplies.
Grant said the Rigby community has been wonderful to students and that others are always pushing to help make sure they have what they need – even at Christmas time.
In terms of seeing success, Grant stated that seeing students get ahead is a success for them.
“For my partner at West Jefferson, her grandson used to be a migrant student,” Grant said. “And this summer, he just passed the bar. A kid that comes from a migrant family, that’s our goals and that’s what we want to see in everybody. To see him become a lawyer, that’s amazing.”
Superintendent Chad Martin stated that while the number of students from migrant families isn’t a huge demographic, they have the same goals for them as any other student.
“We believe that any student that comes into our buildings adds value to our district,” Martin said. “Our goal is the same as it is with any other student – to provide them the best education possible. Every student has different needs and talents and we try to do what we can to meet them where we’re at.”
According to Martin, the Spanish immersion program has contributed to the success of migrant students that come into the schools by giving them an opportunity to see success and even mentor others in the program.
“Any time we see growth in students, it’s exciting for us,” Martin said. “That’s why we do what we do. I love being able to see students progress through whatever program they’re in and achieve their goals.”
Families that are interested in learning more about the Migrant Education Program can reach out to Grant at 208-745-6693 or on the district website at jeffersonsd251.org/special-services/migrant-program/.