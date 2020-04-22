According to Dave Walrath, Jefferson County Public Works administrator, cold weather and social distancing have set back public works projects within the county.
Walrath presented to commissioners April 13 plans to outfit public works employees with Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, in order to put in a gravel shoulder along 3600 E and 3800 E where overlaying occurred last year.
“We want to eliminate the abrupt shoulder along those areas to prevent cars from rolling over if they go off the road,” Walrath said.
According to Walrath, cold weather and freezing temperatures have not only prevented planned road repair to begin, but has also caused the county to leave breakup speed limits in place for trucks and buses.
Breakup speed limits assist in preventing road damage as frost leaves the ground with warmer weather.
Public works employees recently received cloth masks that can be washed and reused and will also wear gloves, which is a standard practice already in road repair.
Public Works is considered an essential entity under Governor Brad Little’s stay-at-home orders, but those in essential businesses are still encouraged to follow social distancing practices of six feet of separation between employees.
Walrath stated that with the use of PPE, they will be able to begin working shoulder-to-shoulder for patching and shoveling mix into potholes.
Walrath stated that more rigorous repairs will begin as soon as the weather permits.
New directives from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention state that everyone older than the age of two without breathing difficulties should wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as many people without symptoms could still spread the coronavirus.
At a County Commissioners’ meeting March 2, 4200 E. from County Line to State Highway 48, 500 N between 3900 E. and 3600 E., and Twin Butte Road, part of which falls in Madison County, were all presented as areas in need of repairs. For the area of Twin Butte Road in Madison County, Walrath would reach out to Madison for help paying.