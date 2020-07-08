As campuses began to close amid the COVID-19 outbreak, plans for future semesters became an unknown.
University of Idaho: In March, University of Idaho moved all classes to online and cancelled their commencement ceremony, which has been rescheduled for Aug. 1. In a “Vandal Vibe” newsletter, alumni were encouraged to make face coverings and masks to support returning students for the fall semester.
Director of Communication Jodi Walker outlined U of I’s plans for fall semester, which include bigger classrooms for smaller class sizes, requiring masks inside buildings, maintaining social distancing guidelines of four feet in classrooms, making testing for COVID available to students and faculty and performing surface temperature checks at larger buildings such as the Student Union and the athletic facility.
“Having students on campus is vital to the Vandal experience,” Walker said. “We’ve put a lot of work into thinking about all aspects of student health and safety and we’re hopeful for fall. We can’t stop COVID but we can certainly slow it down and keep others safe.”
Brigham Young University — Idaho: BYU-Idaho has not announced yet if they will be having on-campus classes, although they did release mask guidelines and other safety precautions if they do move forward with campus instruction. According to their emergency updates, students will be required to wear face coverings in classrooms. Faculty may remove face coverings if additional safety precautions are adhered to.
Media Relations and Campus Communication Manager Brett Crandall stated that registration is not open and at this time, there is not a date set for when a decision will be made regarding fall semester.
“What we have right now is a rough outline of what we hope to accomplish,” Crandall said. “Nothing is set in stone.”
College of Eastern Idaho: CEI has a four stage reopening plan that has several campus entities like the testing center, bookstore, library and tutoring services available from June 15 to July 31. For summer classes, the semester was offered fully online.
Lori Barber, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, stated the college currently plans to hold face-to-face classes at one third of half capacity to ensure students maintain distancing of six feet. Classes that require hands-on work such as nursing, maintenance or automotive will be held on campus with distancing and face masks.
“Students that learn best in a face-to-face setting, we suggest they enroll soon, as we expect the classes will fill up quickly,” Barber said. “Our number one goal is to make sure our faculty, staff and students are safe.”
Updates for CEI can be found at www.cei.edu or through Student Affairs at 208-524-3000 ext. 4.
Boise State University: BSU will offer a blend of in-person, remote and hybrid courses for fall semester. Face coverings will be required for all throughout campus inside and when distancing is unavailable, outside as well. Social distancing of six feet will be implemented through restricted seating and work stations. To encourage proper hand washing, students and faculty are encouraged to wash their hands to the Boise State fight song.
Student athletes are holding practices over the summer with public health experts and the university working with programs. Competition procedures have not been determined as of July 1 but all events for outside groups in all venues have been cancelled through Sept. 4 and events after July 5 are to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Classes and their delivery modes will be finalized July 15 and students should look for emails with details.
College of Idaho: The College of Idaho will resume classes one week earlier than originally scheduled and on-campus instruction will conclude before Thanksgiving. Classes will now begin Aug. 19 and final exams will be Nov. 18 to Nov. 24. Ending classes before Thanksgiving will minimize travel and potential exposure by returning students. The college has also created Pandemic Planning Task Forces to address academics, athletics, finances, health and safety, and student life.
Students will have a designated move-in time Aug. 13 and 14 to maintain sufficient distancing.
University of Montana Western: UMW currently has a draft document for faculty and staff to review and provide feedback until July 7. Currently, the guidelines for Fall 2020 include cleaning and social distancing guidelines, encouraged use of face coverings when social distancing is not viable and support for testing and tracing efforts. Their finalized plan will be posted to w.umwestern.edu/section/health-advisories/.
Brigham Young University: announced June 23 plans for an in-person fall semester with adjusted class sizes and the option for online classes, though according to the enrollment website, departments will determine which classes will have online sections and if so, how many.
For their fall semester, BYU is implementing a phased return of students to on-campus housing, hybrid classes that combine in-person and remote learning, more online courses, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing with Utah County Health Department, phased introduction of activities and event, required face coverings and a shift to remote instruction and exams after Thanksgiving.
Utah State University: Fall break was scheduled for Oct. 16-18, which has been cancelled. Following Thanksgiving break, teaching after Nov. 20 will be done remotely only to reduce travel back to the campus from homes away from the college. Classes will be taught face-to-face, via web broadcast, online or as a hybrid of face-to-face blended with other styles.
All students and instructors will wear face masks and social distance while in physical classrooms. Updates can be found at www.usu.edu/covid-19/.