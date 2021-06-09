During the Memorial Day Services held May 31 at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery, nine women received commemoration for their services in the military. Six of the women were present, and three of the women are deceased and buried in the cemetery.
The six women that were at the service were Bailey Marion, Simone Stoumbaugh, Roni Sopalski, Kelly Wilson, Babe Edwards and Catherine Howze-Hansink.
Each woman at the service was presented with a bouquet of flowers as Vaughn Ball, a Marine, saluted the women as a way of honoring them, from one service member to another.
At the beginning of the service, the three women who are buried in the cemetery were remembered for their service to this country, as stated by Blair Moncur, Chairman of the Ririe Shelton Cemetery District Board of Trustees.
Babe Edwards was one of the women present at the service and remarked on her time in the military in a later interview.
Edwards is originally from Butte, Mont., and served in the Air Force, specifically in Weather Service. She served for six years, right after she graduated from high school.
Edwards stated the hardest thing she experienced is more of a double-edged sword.
“I was involved in the Desert Shield/Desert Storm conflict,” said Edwards. “Going through a war is a difficult experience, but there’s also a very good side to the experience because you really understand what it means to come together as a team.”
According to Edwards, she gained a lot of closeness with the fellow soldiers that she was working with.
“There is a difficult side to war, but also the brotherhood/sisterhood of coming together for a good cause,” said Edward. “Everyone’s coming together, and you really get to see how the machine comes together as a whole.”
When asked if she would do it again, Edwards stated the pride and respect that she has for giving service in a disciplined way has been the most rewarding thing over the course of her life.
“To learn self-discipline and give service to your fellow man, country, and the world... it only carries me forward in my life,” said Edwards. “I think the military is an important thing, and I wish that there was another way that more people could experience it because I feel that it puts people on a very good road moving ahead in their life.”
Kelly Wilson another VFW woman who was celebrated at the service and commented on her time in the military in a later conversation.
Wilson stated at the time she signed up for the army, she was living paycheck to paycheck in Hillsboro, Oregon, so she walked to the recruiters office and asked where she could sign up.
Wilson served a total of ten years, and some of those years were in active combat, where she served in Iraq and Baghdad. During her time in the army, she was an intelligence analyst.
When her number was called to serve in Iraq, she wasn’t in active duty, and it was one of the hardest things she had to experience, stated Wilson.
“At the time, I had a four year old daughter and I had to leave her with her dad, we were divorced at the time,” said Wilson. “That was difficult; and being in a hazard zone (the old terms for war zone), it was hard.”
Wilson stated that there weren’t many amenities, protection, or comforts at the time. She was never sure if she would survive to the end of the day.
“But that’s the one thing I’m most proud of,” said Wilson about her survival through Iraq. “Enjoying that success by telling these stories.”
Simone Stoumbaugh was also honored at the service and later commented about her service.
Stoumbaugh is originally from New York, but was stationed in Okinawa, Saudi Arabia and Hawaii during her service. She served in the Air Force for nine and a half years, and was then in the Hawaii Air National Guard for an additional three years.
Stoumbaugh stated that two of the hardest things she went through during her time in the military was Desert Storm and the culture she experienced while being stationed in Saudi Arabia.
“The culture in Saudi Arabia is very different than the U.S.,” said Stoumbaugh. “I did my best to respect their culture while I was there. It was something you had to be mindful of. They had different customs and courtesies than the U.S.”
On the other hand, Stoumbaugh said that her time serving during Desert Storm was one of the most rewarding aspects in her military career.
“I felt like I was able to contribute to my country,” said Stoumbaugh. “I was lucky that overall I had a good experience in the air force. I’m very proud to have been able to take advantage of the opportunity to serve my country.”
All three women stated that if they had the opportunity to serve in the military again, they said yes, absolutely.
“No hesitation,” said Stoumbaugh.
During the concluding portion of the service, Sabra Richins, daughter of decease veteran Joyce Sanchez, spoke to the audience about her mother and her contributions to the military.
Richins stated that her mother’s sister was the one who Sanchez looked up to when her sister joined the Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service (WAVES), and that was when Sanchez wanted to be a part of the military as well.
According to Richins, her mother was stationed at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. She met her husband there, but soon had to resign from the Air Force because married women were not allowed to be in the military at the time.
Sanchez’s husband was still a part of the Air Force, so the family moved around for her husband’s work. While at the bases, Sanchez applied to be an Essential Family Member (EFM), usually as a secretary or office manager.
Richins remarked that her mother also had a hand in writing training manuals for the military on counter-terrorism and intelligence.
“She loved all of her jobs in the service of our country,” said Richins. “She was very patriotic and so proud that she was able to contribute to protecting our military personnel from terrorists.”
Richins stated that even when her mother had faced the challenge of Alzheimer’s, she still carried a pen and notebook around for ‘meetings.’
“I believe these are the type of women and men we celebrate each Memorial Day,” said Richins. “Those who would willingly give their day to day lives in defense and protection of our families, our homes, our freedoms and our country.”
Moncur gave his own remarks on the women and men that are buried in the cemetery as well as those present at the service.
According to Moncur, the Cemetery is the resting place for 452 known veterans, which is approximately 15% of the cemetery itself.
Moncur stated that the service itself was extremely well received by the community. The parade and the warbirds that flew overhead were enjoyed by the audience as well as respected.
Moncur stated that he was grateful for how the community came together in celebration of these men and women.
“The one thing that was interesting is that people don’t realize that women serve in the military, too,” said Moncur.
The Jefferson Star made attempts to get in contact with the other veteran women for their stories, however, no remarks were received from them.