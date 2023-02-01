The Rigby City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Adam Hall, owner of the Hugge Day Spa, to use residentially zoned space on 1st North as commercial.

During the Jan. 19 City Council Meeting, the council considered a conditional use permit for Hall, who recently purchased the building which used to be an old quilt shop. He stated his existing business will be expanding into the newly acquired building, which had been used commercially as long as he can remember.


