The Rigby City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Adam Hall, owner of the Hugge Day Spa, to use residentially zoned space on 1st North as commercial.
During the Jan. 19 City Council Meeting, the council considered a conditional use permit for Hall, who recently purchased the building which used to be an old quilt shop. He stated his existing business will be expanding into the newly acquired building, which had been used commercially as long as he can remember.
“It’s been commercial since I attended Kinghorn Elementary, and I used to buy penny candy there,” Hall stated at the meeting.
Currently, the Hugge Day Spa is located in a smaller building, next door at 190 W 1st N. Hall stated they will be expanding and moving their business into the larger and “better” building which already has parking spaces in an area which used to be a front lawn.
The current building also has four parking spaces painted in front of it, which were painted with help from Public Works Director Mitch Bradley. The new building would have parking in the back, allowing employees to park in the back and leave more parking for clients out front and around the corner.
Both buildings are in a residential zone. According to Hall he had obtained a conditional use permit for the current Spa and paid the fee for to permit the newly acquired building to remain within compliance.
“Just because it is in a residential zone,” he said, “we wanted to make sure we did it right.”
While Hall is not selling the building which currently houses the spa, he will be renting it out as commercial and stated he already has a handful of possible renters who would like the building. The building, he said, could likely only be used commercially.
He informed the council that he is aware his future renters will be in need of their own conditional use permits, and stated he will ensure to notify the renters upon entering an agreement.
According to Dave Swager, Rigby City Clerk, in the days before Ione Hansen became the city’s Planning and Zoning Director, the particular block of land the day spa and City Hall currently reside on was proposed to become a commercial zone.
At the time, he said, the residents in the area were against the zone change, and it was denied by the Planning and Zoning Committee.
However, while City Hall also sits on residential zoning, there is commercial zoning right across the street.
“That would be fantastic for that to be made commercial,” Hall stated regarding the area. “For now, we’re happy to have a special use permit if the city allows us to continue to run our business in our new building.”
Hall further informed the council he has a positive relationship with the residential neighbors of the new building. He said the neighbors are aware of their plans are supportive of his business and expansion.
As she felt commercial use in that area fits with the city’s future plans, Council woman Aliza King made the motion to approve the permit.
Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison, while voting in favor of the permit, clarified that had the building not been previously used commercially, she would have preferred more input from the surrounding residential neighbors. However, she said, as the history of commercial use did exist, she felt comfortable approving the permit as it was.
