BOISE (Aug. 3, 2022) — On July 29, 2022, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved new Intermountain Gas Company rate schedules through an interim Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) that increases rates for natural gas service for residential customers by approximately 24.1 percent and rates for commercial customers by approximately 27 percent.

The rate increases started on Aug. 1, 2022. Residential customers’ monthly bills will increase by an average of $10.55 and commercial customers’ bills will increase by an average of $51.87, depending on the amount of natural gas they use. In total, annualized revenues for the Company will increase by $67 million. The customer rate increases will not increase the Company’s earnings.

