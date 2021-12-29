Jefferson County Clerk Colleen Poole and Cathy Dabell from Elections informed Jefferson County commissioners there will be a change in their district zoning in January during the commissioner meeting on Dec. 20.
The changes are due in January, Poole said, but they wanted to inform the commissioners ahead of time.
Poole stated, since the census, they have been tasked with looking at the commissioners districts and making sure they are more equal population-wise.
Dabell clarified that the state of Idaho has asked them to redo the district boundaries, as it hasn’t been done in about ten years, and the county has since seen an 18% increase.
Erik Smith, who works in the GIS department, has helped Poole and Dabell with equally splitting the districts.
Smith stated he has looked at the different scenarios and possibilities to try and keep the existing boundaries as similar as possible. According to Smith, they try not to cut taxing boundaries in half; Dist. 3 would be the most affected spatially.
Dabell stated the county has over 30,000 voters, so if they split that between the three commissioner districts, they are looking at about 10,297 per district. At this time, Dist. 3 has 8,253, Dist. 2 has 11,743, and Dist. 1 has 10,995.
“We’ve done standard deviations on those, and we tried to get the closest we could to 1,” Smith said. “We have a scenario where we are a couple hundredths within the deviation.”
Dabell mentioned Dist. 2 would lose Grant and Garfield and would take in Labelle and Lorenzo to equalize the number of residents in each district. Dabell reaffirmed the commissioners addresses would still be within their original districts.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said they should plan a little more for the future, within the next few years, by making District 1 and District 2 a little smaller and District 3 a little bigger to anticipate growth.
Poole stated they didn’t just want to spring this on the commissioners in June, so that is why they wanted to have this discussion and start considering the boundaries for the districts.
The commissioners discussed the growth that is going on in the area and how that could impact the districts and their numbers in the future.