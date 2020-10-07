The Jefferson County department heads and commissioners held a staff meeting Sept. 29 to update current projects throughout the county.
Dave Walrath from Public Works stated they were digging out soft spots on 4200 between 500 and 700 N. The crews have already completed one mile of overlays on Blue Stem Road with plans to resume overlays on 4200 and 4300, weather permitting. Walrath also reported that Solid Waste operations were back to normal following the windstorm.
Joseph Sagers from the Extension Office stated that while they don’t have much happening, a representative from the University of Idaho stopped by their office and said they were impressed with the facilities.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires started by thanking everyone for returning their personal action forms and said she appreciated the department heads adhering to policy.
Moving onto the Emergency Management side of things, Squires talked about the projects that have been submitted to for reimbursement and funding through the CARES Act. As of Sept. 28, the county has received $32,000 in reimbursement for expenses from March to July related to the coronavirus.
Approval has also been given for interactive displays to conduct business “seamlessly” from one courtroom to another, as well as automatic door access on public entries at the courthouse and keyless access on exterior doors.
“I’m holding space for elections to do some reimbursements there and complete the upgrade of the camera systems in patrol cars,” Squires told commissioners. “That bookmarks $644,000 [spent through CARES]. Apparently I can spend money.”
The total allocation of CARES Act funds to the county is $738,000 and Squires said the county funding is used on a first-come, first-serve basis to those that submit project proposals and then receive approval. The deadline to use the funds is Dec.
Squires also stated that there had been some COVID-19 cases in county employees and that those that have had close contact, within 6 ft. for more than 15 minutes, with someone exhibiting symptoms should self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms. Those exhibiting symptoms should seek out testing. If an employee’s child is showing symptoms, they should self-isolate for 14 days.
Jessica Roach from the Assessor’s Office reminded commissioners that the DMV will be closing early at 2:00 p.m. Sept. 29, Sept. 30, Oct. 6 and Oct.7 so that employees can train on the new Gem System that goes live Oct. 13. The Assessor’s office will be closing at 2:00 p.m. to the public as well those days but will continue to conduct everything by appointment only. Those with an appointment should call the office when they arrive to be let into the office.
Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Administrator Mitch Whitmill said that as they approach the fall season, they’ve begun all their fall treatments on lawns and turfs around the county facilities.
“We’re focusing on perennial species, knapweed and Canadian thistles,” Whitmill said. “Also in the right-of-ways we’re treating for rush skeletonweed, all thistle species and woody plants.”
The auction scheduled for Oct. 7, which is a quarterly event, was also cancelled, as there were no items submitted.
Paul Butikofer from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Tammy Adkins from Probations stated that they had no updates.
Travis Thompson with Maintenance said that the concrete project by the Sheriff’s office and the flag pole was completed and that they have started the CARES Act project for fencing around the perimeter of the jail. The roofing project at the courthouse was also completed.
Parks and Recreation administrator Mickey Eames stated that things have slowed down at Jefferson Lake as they prepare for the winter months. Eames said they had a lot of trees come down, which cost “a ton” of money to clean up before other campers came and also asked Walrath to put together a quote for paving in 2021.
Treasurer Kristine Lund stated that with the end of the Fiscal Year, their office has “a lot of irons in the fire” wrapping up accounts. The office also has a lot of warrants they’re working on with mobile homes and personal property.
“Hopefully we can get people to stay home and get their taxes paid,” Lund said.
She also said she was a little concerned on the CARES Act funds impact on taxes.
“We’ll see how that’s going to affect the tax bills and hopefully we can work through that,” Lund said. “There’s not a lot of information out there on it yet.”
Commissioner Shayne Young, who is also the country representative on the Eastern Idaho Public Health board, explained the different levels of COVID-19 responses established by EIPH and the parameters that will put a county into a higher response level.
“Whether you believe in masks or not, I just wish people would be diligent in at least keeping their distance,” Young said. “Our rates in Jefferson are plenty high, but at least there we can operate.”
Young warned that as the active case rate per 10,000 continues to grow, it’s likely that businesses and school will have to close again. He hopes to maintain or lower the active case rate within the county so residents can continue to operate.
The information on the risk levels can be viewed at www.eiph.idaho.gov under their Regional Response section on the homepage.
Colleen Poole from the Clerk’s Office thanked the employees for turning in their green sheets and she expects to get them back to the department heads with the budget changes for next year.
She also stated that the election was in full swing, with mailing ballots and absentee voting taking place from Oct. 19-30. Polling stations will be open as well the day of the election.
Commissioner Scott Hancock concluded the meeting by stating that he knows the last several months have been rough for the public, schools and businesses, but that they can all weather through this. Hancock also encouraged department heads to send people home if they’re not feeling well as to stop the spread of illness.
“We need to work hard so we don’t spread it,” Hancock said. “We need to keep everything open and functioning. That’s our goal, at least as county leadership, and it’s important.”
Commissioner Meetings are held Mondays at 9:00 a.m. and can be viewed over Zoon with meeting code 512-530-026.