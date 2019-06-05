Commissioners adopt reduced area of impact

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the area of impact agreement with the City of Rigby May 28, with a reduced map.
The area of impact now extends from 3800 E. to 4200 E. and from 100 N. to 500 N. The area between 4100 E. and 4200 E. and 100 N. and 200 N. is still excluded from the impact area.
The original proposed map extended as far west as 3700 E. and as far south as County Line Road, however due to concerns shared by patrons living in areas that would be in the proposed impact area, the commissioners decided to shrink the area.
In addition to concerns presented by county patrons, Commissioners Scott Hancock and Shayne Young expressed their apprehensions with the size of the area.
Hancock said he felt they were being overly aggressive in the size of the impact area, and noted that they can modify the area in the future if they see an issue.
“This can be changed as we need to change it,” he said.
Hancock also indicated that he doesn’t think subdivisions will “pop up” so fast that they can’t get ahead of it. He said as long as the current property owners in the areas west of 3800 E. keep the properties in the family, they won’t be developed anyway.
“I don’t see that happening anyway,” he said.
Young agreed and said he doesn’t think development will take place in some areas in the next 20 years and that the city should develop areas first to make future additions more convenient.
“It’s nice to a see a nice pretty square area,” he said. “This is something we could do each year.”
Commissioner Roger Clark on the other hand said the area of impact would help control development a little bit better, and that they don’t necessarily need to exclude the proposed exemptions.
Despite that, Young moved to adopt the agreement and the map excluding everything west of 3800 E. and everything south of 100 N.
The ensuing vote was unanimous.
“We’re looking for the future, not just for right now,” Hancock said.
The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning department is currently working to amend its subdivision ordinance, something that Hancock and Young believe will address many of the concerns the department has if certain areas are not included in the impact agreement.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said he will present the agreement with the Rigby City Council June 6 for adoption.