Kelli Savage, a representative for the Idaho Gold Star Family Monument Project, presented plans to the Jefferson Commissioners July 6 for the project in Pocatello in hopes of obtaining a donation on behalf of the county.
The project, started by the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, aims to put a Gold Star Family monument in each state in remembrance of not only Gold Star recipients, but of their families as well.
“This is the first one in the state of Idaho,” Savage told commissioners at their meeting.
According to Savage, 75% of the funds have been raised as of July 6 and they need between $35,000 and $40,000 to complete the project.
Land for the monument, which will be located in Pocatello, has already been donated as well at the equipment and materials for finishing the parking lot, cement, curbing and gutter.
The monument will display 44 stars representing each county in the state along with four pillars, an outline of a saluting soldier withing the pillars, nine flags representing, six benches and two sponsor stones.
The foundation asks counties to donate money towards a county star, which costs about $2,500, according to commissioner Scott Hancock.
Hancock stated the county already has a Veteran’s Memorial, which Savage replied that most counties do, but this aims to represent the entire state.
According to Veterans of Foreign Wars member George Marriott, of Rigby, the monument cost approximately $150,000, with much of the labor and money coming through donations. Marriott stated that the VFW sold their old building, which is now Little Mike’s, and used $45,000 from the sale towards the cost.
Rigby Urban Renewal Agency donated another $35,000 and the rest came from donations. Marriott stated the county provides the maintenance fees, $2,000, each year to maintain the area, like buying new flags.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Weston Davis stated county commissioners can use their discretion to donate county funds provided the use serves a public purpose.
The website for the foundation, hwwmohf.org, states that the monuments provide a place for Gold Star Families to gather and demonstrate the community’s care for their sacrifice, establishes Gold Star communities and educates the public about families’ enduring sacrifices.
Williams of West Virginia served in the Marine Corps and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima where he displayed “valiant devotion to duty,” which earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Truman Oct. 5, 1945. He is the last surviving Marine from WWII to wear the Medal of Honor, according to his biography.
The foundation has currently established 60 monuments across the United States with another 72 in the works throughout 45 states.