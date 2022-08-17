Searle, Hart & Associates, the independent auditor contracted by Jefferson County has raised their auditing price for the fiscal years of 2023 and 2024.
According to County Clerk Colleen Poole, the auditors raised their price by $10,000, something they haven’t done before since she’s been in office.
“They haven’t increased their price since 2015, when I started,” Poole said. “How long before that, I don’t know.”
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated at the August 8 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting that this price increase may have been a result of accumulated price increases from the past years.
Last year, Poole stated, the overall price for the annual audit was only $35,000, plus an extra $1,000 or so for when Single Audits were performed.
“Single Audits need to be done when we receive more than $750,000 in federal money,” Poole said, also mentioning the county will need a Single Audit performed as well, as they received a large amount in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. At the meeting, she stated the county will likely have to do a Single Audit from here on out.
Searle, Hart & Associates provided the county with a Letter of Intent at the August 8 meeting which stated reasoning for their prices.
“Our fees are based on the amount of time required at various levels of responsibility, plus actual out-of-pocket expenses,” the letter reads.
The letter states the estimated fee for the audit will be between $44,000 and $46,000, with an additional $3,000 if a Single Audit is required.
According to Poole, the county budgeted $45,000 for the audit this coming year. She stated if more money is needed for the Single Audit, there are some other areas within the budget they will be able to pull from to cover the expense.
The commissioners moved to approve the letter of intent, as well as the amount of $45,000, despite the 25 percent increase from last year.
“It’s a requirement by law,” Hancock said. “We have to have an outside audit.”
According to Idaho Code 67-450, all cities and counties whose expenditures exceed $25,000 are required to have yearly outside audits, to be performed by independent auditors.
The audits, according to Hancock, are for expenditures. He stated the audits are to verify how money is being spent and how the county is accounting for spending it.
“There’s nothing to audit if you don’t do anything,” he said.
The Letter from Searle and Hart stated they will notify the county of any circumstances which may affect the initial fee estimate, and that they will attempt to use county employees when possible to prepare audit materials, which may mitigate the total audit cost.
According to Hancock, the county has been lauded by auditors during open meetings in the past for keeping records well and making the audit process easier.