The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a variance appeal for Ironman Enterprises, amending the language on their contract to hold harmless both the County and the Rigby Canal and Irrigation Co. for damages to their property as a result of building too close to a canal.

Mack Lund, representative for Ironman Enterprises at the public hearing held on Jan. 23, stated their appeal was merely to change the language in their indemnification letter, as it was drafted outside of the scope of the condition set forth in their variance.


