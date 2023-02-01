The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a variance appeal for Ironman Enterprises, amending the language on their contract to hold harmless both the County and the Rigby Canal and Irrigation Co. for damages to their property as a result of building too close to a canal.
Mack Lund, representative for Ironman Enterprises at the public hearing held on Jan. 23, stated their appeal was merely to change the language in their indemnification letter, as it was drafted outside of the scope of the condition set forth in their variance.
The initial variance on this property, to allow building within 16 feet of a canal instead of the required 60 feet, was granted in December, after long conversations between the applicant, the Planning and Zoning Department and the Rigby Canal. During those conversations, according to Milton Ollerton, Planning and Zoning Administrator, the canal company agreed to the variance with a set of conditions the applicant agreed to meet.
Among those conditions were to keep the weeds down, build up the bank and to leave enough room to allow access for the canal company to perform maintenance. The condition in question was to indemnify the county and the Rigby Canal from any damages which come as a result of being too close to the canal.
However, according to Lund, the language in their contract had crossed out the qualifier for the indemnification, which he stated would leave it open to any kind of damage, not just damage resulting from proximity to the canal.
A citizen, Clark Millet, who spoke in favor of the appeal stated the qualifier should never have been crossed out.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor agreed and explained there are things the county should not indemnified for, as some situations which could cause damage to the building, would not have been as a result of the building’s proximity to the canal.
This hearing, he further stated, could have been avoided had he been involved in the drafting process of the indemnification letter, which he said he had not seen prior to the hearing.
Instead, Lund stated, he would like to amend the language to match what had been previously discussed.
“That’s absolutely reasonable,” Taylor said, “and is within the parameter of what the condition was.”
Another question, brought up by County Commissioner Shayne Young, was whether the county even had the power to grant a variance on state statute.
While the county can grant variances on their own ordinances, such as a variance on building within 60 feet of a canal, Young questioned Taylor whether they could grant a variance of 16 feet, which is actually less than the state’s requirement of 20 feet.
Taylor responded that he didn’t know the answer to that for sure, but would be willing to look into it, to ensure they aren’t overexerting their power as a county.
He further recommended the board could move forward and grant the appeal to change the language for the indemnification with the understanding that if his research shows the county cannot grant the variance, that everything done, up to that point, would be null and void.
Ironman Enterprises initially filed for the variance after learning their building permit had mistakenly been issued. According to Ollerton, the planning department saw the “ditch” on their application and failed to verify whether is was a canal or not.
All of the irrigation districts are now entered in the department’s system and are part of their maps, to prevent a similar situation from happening again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.