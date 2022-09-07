The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved to approve a contract with CivicPlus and CivicGov for a Planning and Zoning and Compliance module following their termination of their iWorQ contract.
The decision to approve the contract for a more robust and public-facing software for the departments came following iWorQ's refusal to indemnify the county when renewing their contract.
"They've worked with us," County Commissioner Scott Hancock said about the team at CivicPlus. "We negotiated with their vice president, attorneys and contract people and we've done the best we could to get this agreement to where it's fair on both sides."
As reported in the July 6 edition of The Jefferson Star, the Planning and Zoning department has been attempting to move to a digital record-keeping module which would allow them to free up space with in their office, as well as offer digital access to building permits and permit tracking for department patrons.
Previously, the department held a contract with iWorQ, who also offered modules which would allow Planning and Zoning to execute their plans for a digital workflow.
In early August, however, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor informed the commissioners of a contractual issue with iWorQ. According to Taylor, the company would not agree with the county's terms and conditions and would not indemnify them, an action which would protect the county from any legal action should iWorQ be involved in a lawsuit for any reason.
At the August 1 commissioner's meeting, Taylor suggested the Planning department look into other company's which would provide the same type of services.
At that meeting, Vernon Ulrich with Planning and and Zoning stated he had looked into CivicPlus and CivicGov, a company the county already uses to host the county website. After investigating their features, Ulrich and Ollerton concluded the software included the digital record-keeping module they had hoped for as well as a public-facing module which would be used by the pubic.
"It's more robust," said Hancock at the August 29 special meeting where the service agreement was signed. "It has more options to work with and we believe it is the better product."
Hancock stated the CivicPlus product would be more expensive than iWorQ would have been, but after reviewing the contract with Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks, he believes the company and the service will be a good fit for Jefferson County.
"Hopefully it'll make things go a lot smoother down there [in the office]," Ulrich said.
Ollerton agreed that the software would be a great fit for the Planning and Zoning and Compliance offices. He stated it will even allow the public to view their building permits online as well as allow them to track their permit progress without having to come to the county offices.