Commissioners approve deputy attorney, temporarily keep on P&Z legal adviser

The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department may be losing their legal adviser in three months. Meanwhile, the Jefferson County prosecutor officially has the go-ahead to hire a new deputy prosecutor.
During budget discussions for 2020, county commissioners approved about $66,500 for a new deputy prosecutor position. However, the commissioners still had to approve the creation of the position — which they did Sept. 30.
Prosecutor Paul Butikofer has said an additional attorney is needed as the county continues to grow. The issue of adding another attorney drew the most public comment during the budget hearing process. Those against said it could be unnecessary. Those in favor were individuals from local victim advocacy groups, who said another attorney would be a welcome resource for the prosecutor’s office and victims.
In the Sept. 30 meeting, commissioners also approved a $9,000 three-month contract with Paul Ziel. Ziel has been advising and helping planning and zoning for some time. However, during the budget process for 2020, Butikofer said he attended a training and learned of Attorney General Opinion No. 93-8. He said the opinion indicated keeping Ziel on undeputized, without a specific need, would not be legal. Following this advice, commissioners moved $45,000 of legal services money from planning and zoning to the prosecutor’s budget.
Weston Davis, county attorney, said Butikofer’s is conservative reading of the law, but said he thinks it is best to advise conservatively.
“I think that’s the prudent choice,” Davis said.
Butikofer said he did think a specific need existed to keep Ziel on for three months. He said Ziel would be needed to finish up the work he had started and as the department transitioned to receiving help from a different, in-house legal adviser. Ziel would be working alongside Mike Winchester, county deputy prosecutor. Ziel’s contract would expire in December unless renewed by the commissioners.
Kevin Hathaway, county planning and zoning director, has said in previous meetings that Ziel has been a valuable resource to the department, and had expressed his fear of losing that resource. In the Sept. 30 meeting, Hathaway said he would prefer Ziel’s contract be renewed for up to one year, rather than needing to renew the contract every three months.
Davis said finding a specific need for an extended period of time could conflict with the attorney general’s position.
Commissioner Roger Clark said he agreed with Davis, but he said he felt the need would exist longer than three months if there were a current need.
“Three months I don’t feel like is quite enough time,” Clark said. “Kevin would like a year, I would just like to have maybe six months.”
Hathaway asked if they could do six months. Butikofer said he would rather do three months and then revisit the issue to see if a need still existed. He said both Winchester and Davis would provide support to planning and zoning.
Davis then chimed in. He said he wanted commissioners to avoid the temptation of allowing Hathaway to exercise authority over Butikofer’s office.
“This is not about putting people in their place, this is about understanding the lines between the other offices,” Davis said. “Respectfully, what Mr. Hathaway is proposing is for you to make an imposition on Mr. Butikofer. And I don’t think that’s mean-spirited, he just wants to make sure his department’s covered.”
Clark motioned to approve the three-month contract. He said there was a need as planning and zoning worked on updating their policies, comprehensive plan, transportation plan, capital improvement plan and Municode. Approval was unanimous.