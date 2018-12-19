The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the Egin-Hamer Road ordinance that would make it a violation of the seasonal road and land closure an infraction punishable by a penalty of a $100.
Commissioner Brian Farnsworth indicated that the amended ordinance would prevent having to close the road altogether.
“I think it’s a good move and it protects the county and Fremont County,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “It keeps us a road.”
The infraction would be enforced on off-road violators only, not for vehicles on the road itself.
The goal of the infraction is to deter people from collecting antlers on closed lands, thereby preventing people from disturbing the wildlife.
Because it is a joint ordinance, the amendment has also been approved by the Fremont County Board of Commissioners.
Both sets of commissioners met Sept. 17 to discuss the issue. Fremont County Sheriff Humphries said when they are issuing tickets they are usually dismissed because they are going in as misdemeanors instead of infractions.
According to minutes from the meeting, Humphries said they have a lot of intrusions and that he would personally like to issue an infraction or a civil penalty that wouldn’t end up in court.
During the meeting various fine amounts were discussed, ranging from $90 to $300. In the end they concluded with $100 because they figured $300 would be too much for the college students and that a warrant would be issued because they couldn’t cover the fine amount, and $90 was too little because the antlers collected could more than cover the fine amount thus not deterring future behavior.
The amendment will become effective once the seasonal closure begins Jan. 1, 2019.