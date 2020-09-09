The Jefferson County Commissioners held a special meeting Aug. 31 to discuss the results of the West Jefferson School Bond vote and the county budget.
The commissioners approved the West Jefferson Bond Results, with a vote of 59.78% in favor and 40.22% against. The bond had to pass by a 2/3 majority, which would have required 60% in favor.
The commissioners then held off on discussing the public safety grant for a later meeting and approved a transfer of funds.
The transfers were from Solid Waste out of county fees to the Debt Service fund to make county courthouse payment, which occurs every year, $60,000 from the Weeds Trust to the Weed Department fund, for the first time, $180,000 budgeted in the VEBA Funding line from the General Fund to the VEBA account, and another $20,000 of funding to the VEBA account.
According to Colleen Poole, VEBA is a part of the insurance plan, which is self-funded, and the transfer of funds is the employer contribution.
On the budget, from to 2019-2020 budget they first discussed expenses not budgeted for and the revenue to cover them. Expenses not budgeted for included Solid Waste’s purchase of a scraper for $775,839. The previous scraper was sold for $187,500 and the department account had $588,339 in cash to cover the purchase.
Emergency Management spent $300,000 on COVID mitigation. These funds qualify for reimbursement through the state and are forthcoming.
The Sheriff’s Emergency Communication had expenditures of $150,274.49 for a new 911 system. This was also reimbursed through the state.
The Capital Improvement fund expended the amount of $23,479.48 for the completion of the Annex Building. The fund had $2,479.48 in cash, and the commissioners authorized adding to the budget and revenues to cover the cost.
The total for expenses not budgeted for is $1,249,592.97.
Ty Belnap of Rigby attended the meeting and gave comment on the additional funds, stating that exceeding the budget by over $1.2 million is a large sum of money for the county.
“The question is, how is this not foreseen and budgeted for,” Belnap asked. “Were there other options to help us maintain budget? What happened to 911 system? Did it just breakdown? Whether the money is there or not, we should keep within our budgeted amount unless there’s an extreme circumstance. We need a 911 communication system for sure, but did we not see it going?”
Commissioner Shayne Young stated that on the items that were reimbursed through the state, he doesn’t have an issue with things that costed local tax payers no money.
“It’s a matter of budgeting, Commissioner Young,” Belnap said.
Young responded by saying that they could not have budgeted for COVID-19 expenses, as the pandemic was unseen. Commissioner Roger Clark stated that if there is a need and a grant to accompany it, they should take the opportunity to make upgrades.
“The system needed updated,” County Sheriff Steve Anderson said. “By the time we budgeted, we didn’t know we needed that. It’s already been reimbursed. That’s why we updated.”
On the Solid Waste expenses, Clark stated that some of the equipment hasn’t been replaced 13 years.
“We asked multiple times if they thought scraper would make it and they said yes,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “We got a quote to fix when we were told it wouldn’t hold up anymore, the question was do we bite the bullet and buy a new one, or spend $140,000 to fix it but it wouldn’t help the value.”
According to commissioner, renting a replacement until the scraper was fixed would have cost more while the lifetime of the scraper would not have been extended significantly. Renting would’ve cost more.
“On that basis, it’s better to expand over budget where we had the money available,” Hancock said.
Belnap concluded his statements by stating that he would like for the county to be careful with the budget.
“Just because we have funds that are available, I don’t think that should automatically justify spending,” he said. “It’s prudent to budget and hold to that strictly... We should steer away from feeling that just because we have budget, it’s justification to spend.”
The meeting then moved on to address the 2020-2021 budget with the current funds. According to Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, the county has currently budgeted $25,672,978. The published 2019-2020 budget is $26,585,698 with a difference is $912,000 from last year to this year.
The department budget totals are as follows:
Clerks – $233,265
Assessors – $340,176
Treasurers – $131,144
Commissioners – $207,624
Coroners – $23,906
Prosecuting Attorney – $489,090
Public Defender – $233,953
Buildings and Grounds – $373,274
Emergency Management – $455,883
Extension Office – $120,418
Data Processing – $564,529
General Elections – $147,001
GIS Mapping – $177,198
General Fund – $1,443,903
Planning and Zoning – $485,499
General Fund Current Expenses – $5,428,963
Road and Bridge – $7,065,686
Airport – $7,000
District and Magistrate Courts – $1,025,112
Probation – $1,601,104
Fair – $203,825
Sheriff’s Justice Fund – $3,326,154
Jail – $2,521,420
Capital Crimes Defense Fund – $11,487
Health District – $136,602
Special Road and Bridge – $875,000
Consolidated elections – $223,352
Indigent Fund – $277,302
Junior College Tuition – $120,000
Parks and Recreation – $408,464
Revaluation – $333,142
Solid Waste – $1,203,501
Tort – $197,734
Veteran Memorial Maintenance – $4,500
Weed Department – $491,833
Sheriff’s Emergency Communication – $464,676
Debt Service Fund – $475,000
Payment In Lieu of Taxes – $250,000
Sheriff’s Highway Safety Grant – $25,771
Capital Improvement Fund – $5,000
Waterways – $15,462
$30,000 was not carried over from the Assessor’s Capital Vehicle Line, which Squires stated would need to be added back into the Assessor’s budget. Once carried over, the total budget will be $25,702,978 for the county, which Squires said is still under the published amount.
“I think the department heads did a wonderful job and the fact that we’ve been able to stay under last years budget was a great accomplishment and a credit to our department heads,” Young said. “I appreciate that.”
Clark also voiced his appreciation for the work department heads completed to stick to their individual budgets before closing the meeting.
The board unanimously passed the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.