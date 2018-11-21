The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the allocation of $10,000 for the application of a Federal Disaster Relief Grant Nov. 5, that if approved would be utilized for raising and armoring the road near Kettle Butte Dairy.
Prior to approving the allocation of funds, The Development Company’s Community and Economic Director Ted Hendricks explained the importance of the county getting the pre-application submitted, indicating that if the pre-application is approved, it is likely that the county would receive the grant.
“If it gets to the next level, which would be an application, then that is an indication that they’re looking to fund it,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks explained that they’ve looked at the possibility of applying for two grants. One is a $500,000 grant that is issued from the State of Idaho. The other is a $3 million grant from the Seattle Economic Development Administration.
“Looking at a $4 million project, that would leave the other half million to the county and the businesses to pay for,” he said.
If the county is awarded the grant, it would receive the funds until late in the 2019 fiscal year, or early in the 2020 fiscal year.
“You basically have two fiscal years to come up with your match,” Hendricks said.
The match can either be county funds, or in-kind work with Jefferson County Road and Bridge. Hendricks said worst case scenario, the county goes through the pre-application process and is denied resulting in the county being out $10,000.
“Generally speaking, after the pre-app, if you get invited to submit the full application, they’re intending on funding you,” Hendricks said.
Troy Clayton, with Kettle Butte Dairy, indicated that he and the company want the commissioners to do what’s best for the county and to not base the decision solely on the business side of the discussion. Clayton said he personally believes improving the road will be a benefit to the county.
“Please do what is right for the county,” Clayton said. “We think there are huge safety issues out there, we look at the growth that’s going on out there and we’re here to stay, Jefferson County has been so good to us—indirectly I think it contributes to our entire county.”
Overall the commissioners agreed with Clayton, but believe the project would benefit the county as a whole.
“Well I like the thought, this is a great company that’s big and contributes a lot to the county,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said. “I think the project is valuable.”
With that, the commissioners unanimously approved allocating $10,000 for the pre-application.