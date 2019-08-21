The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners has officially approved an agreement with Idaho Falls Emergency Medical Service that ups the county’s fees by about 25%.
Commissioners were initially informed of the increase this spring, when representatives of Idaho Falls EMS spoke at a May 28 meeting. At that time, Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson said the reason for the increase is the growing population and need for additional ambulance services in the county.
On Aug. 12, commissioners voted to approve the contract with Idaho Falls EMS with the total charge being $193,440 to be paid in 12 equal installments throughout the year. Hancock said other than the increase, the contract remained the same as in previous years.
In other business, commissioners voted to approve Curtis Boam of Curtis Boam & Associates to appraise the former University of Idaho 4-H Extension Office property. Because the office is now located in the courthouse annex, that property is no longer being used, Hancock said. In order to sell it, he said it must first be appraised and then go to public auction. The commissioners received multiple bids from appraisers ranging from just above $1,000 to around $2,500. Boam & Associates will be compensated $1,200 for the appraisal.
Change orders for the annex building were also on the agenda, but no change orders were brought before the commissioners.
“They said that they were going to,” Hancock said. “I said bring it in and we’ll review them in our open meetings.”
Hancock said he would contact people to see if those change orders could be addressed in a future meeting.