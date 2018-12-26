The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved individual wells in Autumn Heights Subdivision Dec. 17, overturning the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision to deny the well systems Nov. 1.
Developer Jim Bernard and his application for the 83 lot Autumn Heights Subdivision was approved in 2008 with the intention of using a central water system. He requested a plat amendment on Nov. 1 that was denied after the planning and zoning commission received heavy opposition from surrounding landowners.
“I don’t see any current reason to eliminate that from the previous requirements,” Planning and Zoning Commissioner Bill Stoddard said Nov. 1.
County Attorney Weston Davis said the commissioner’s decision is a policy issue and not a legal issue indicating that a majority of people’s concerns resolved around the potential impact to the water table and not legal concerns with a potential amendment.
“From a legal standpoint they already have a plat, they’ve already been told what they can do,” he said. “I’m not necessarily seeing any legal implications.”
The Board of Commissioners recently approved individual well systems for Monarch Springs and its 24 lots, another development operated by Bernard. Eastern Idaho Public Health indicated then however, that not all of the lots would receive a permit for a well and septic.
“We meet all the criteria for the septic, for the water,” Bernard said. “I do understand that it’s bigger than the other one (Monarch Springs), but there isn’t anything that says where the cutoff is for that.”
Like Monarch Springs, Eastern Idaho Public Health will address each lot on a lot-by-lot basis, therefore not all of the 83 lots may receive a well and septic permit.
“If it’s (well and septic) not going to fit, they’re not going to approve it,” Farnsworth said. “Then he ends up with a vacant lot.”
The individual drilled wells would be utilized for .60 to .810 acre lots.
During the Nov. 1 meeting, surrounding landowners were concerned about what kind of impact the well systems would have on the groundwater supply.
“The 84 wells will have no monitoring systems, the two community wells will be monitored,” resident Luke Hicks said. “The amount of water, we will have no control under 84 wells and would have control under two community wells.
“Being a homeowner downstream from the natural groundwater flow, I am very, very concerned about the impact that the sewer system will have,” Greg Dehlin said.
During the planning and zoning meeting, only two patrons spoke in favor of the individual wells, Bernard and Aspen Engineering Civil Engineer Ryan Loftus.