The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the submission of a STP-Rural Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) application for improvement projects on 200 N.
The application includes improving the intersections at Yellowstone Highway and 200 N., and at 4000 E. and 200 N. Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath said the estimate for the project costs is $602,000 with the county’s match being 7.34 percent or $44,187.
Walrath said the main improvement to the intersections is adding turning lanes. Yellowstone will receive a left turn lane onto 200 N. and 4000 E. would receive both a left and a right turn lane onto 200 N.
“This basically mirrors the transportation study that was done at the behest of the school district,” he said.
Harper Leavitt Project Engineer Kyle Jones said the application will not include turn lanes that enter the school because it only covers collector streets, and at this time, 200 N. is not considered a collector.
“We can only apply for funding on 4000 (E.) or Yellowstone (Highway),” he said.
Walrath indicated that if 200 N. ever received a grade separation over Highway 20 or an interchange, then it would receive a different road classification possibly allowing them to apply for funding for future projects.
Although the county is submitting the application now, Walrath said it may be five years before they receive any funding.
“It’s a five year program; and I don’t know if there is any way to get around that,” he said.
Knowing that, the commissioners unanimously approved the application.
“Just plan five years, and if it comes quicker, Merry Christmas,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said.
In other discussion, Commissioner Scott Hancock clarified that the manure that was dumped on Highway 48 by a Crapo truck driver has since been cleaned up.
“I think he left is underneath tray on and was just pulling through on the road,” he said.
Hancock pointed out that the manure was being transported from Brian Smith’s feedlot and the new Crapo driver actually spilled manure twice that extended from Highway 48 to Highway 20.
“These damn farmers need to understand that, when you start putting crap on the road, it’s a hazard to the people driving on that damn road,” Commissioner Fred Martinez said.
“It’s all public safety,” Farnsworth said.