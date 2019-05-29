The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved increasing the formal and informal fees for Jefferson County probation May 20.
After holding a public hearing where no one signed up to speak, Probation Administrator Tammy Adkins explained the purpose of the proposed increase.
Adkins originally proposed the idea at an April 15 commissioners meeting. She explained that after switching to the Odyssey program in October 2018, the law changed that all fees that are set by statute need to go through Odyssey, but if it was a fee set by counties and not by statute, the county still needs to bill and collect it.
“It created lots of confusion, because now individuals have to make a separate payment to probation and a separate payment to the courts,” she said in April.
Adkins said the cost of supervision for formal fees is set by state statute, which currently allows counties to charge up to $75. Jefferson County currently charges $50. Adkins said they charge $50 because they also charge $40 for the drug testing.
To help reduce confusion for individuals, Adkins proposed charging a flat supervision fee of $75 rather than $50 for supervision and $40 for drug testing.
She said they are projecting informal fees to account for $5,300.
The department will now charge the informal fee to those individuals that are being sent to the probation department to oversee it and increase the fee to $75 as per state statute.
The commissioners unanimously approved the fee increase.