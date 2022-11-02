The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved Public Works Director Rob Cromwell to purchase a paver on Oct. 11. The paver, which was priced at $463,672.95, will be used on Jefferson County roads, to ensure the county meets its own standards, Cromwell stated.
“I found the quote for this exact machine, from last year,” Cromwell said. “It was $410,000... nobody is honoring their prices from a year ago. No one is honoring their prices from six months ago.”
Although the purchase is large, Cromwell said, the benefits it will bring to the county outweigh the price-tag. He stated this paver will allow the county to build higher quality roads which will last even longer than current roads do.
State standards for compaction on paved roads, according to Cromwell, is between 92 to 96 percent compaction. After a materials test performed on the roads paved with the county’s old paver he found the compaction was anywhere between 84 to 87 percent. However, with the new paver, he said compaction measured at 91 to 94 percent, meeting the state and county standards.
The price brought before the commissioners for the paver is John Deere’s Sourcewell price, Cromwell said. The price included a 60 month warranty.
The machine itself is advertised to be a five-year machine, which Cromwell believes is short-selling it. He stated this machine is larger and the model is often used by HK and Depatco, who pave highways. For the county, he believes the machine will last for 10 to 15 years.
The old paver, he said, hasn’t lasted that long, said Hancock, and Cromwell explained this was because it wasn’t built to do the kind of paving required in the county. The old machine, he said, was essentially built to pave parking lots. This highway-intended machine, however, is larger and more capable for 24-foot-wide roads.
Currently, Cromwell’s department still has two miles left to pave on 3300 E, three miles on 4000 East and an additional three miles on 3700 E. He stated They will also be widening the road of 4000 East, as well. With the help of this new paver, he said roads will improve dramatically and last.
“The crew’s really going to appreciate this,” Cromwell said.
This year the Road and Bridge Department budgeted $650,000 for the acquisition of a new paver and a new grader, Cromwell informed the commissioners. If the board approved the purchase of this paver, he stated, he was prepared to practice creativity to find and purchase a grader as well.
Selling the paver would bring in over $100,000, said County Commissioner Scott Hancock, which could be added to the remaining amount after purchase. He stated this additional money could be put toward the grader purchase as well and come close to covering that cost.
“I’m not trying to draw from any other lines besides capital equipment,” Cromwell said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.