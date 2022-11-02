The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved Public Works Director Rob Cromwell to purchase a paver on Oct. 11. The paver, which was priced at $463,672.95, will be used on Jefferson County roads, to ensure the county meets its own standards, Cromwell stated.

“I found the quote for this exact machine, from last year,” Cromwell said. “It was $410,000... nobody is honoring their prices from a year ago. No one is honoring their prices from six months ago.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.