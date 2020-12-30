The Jefferson County Commissioners moved to approve the updated subdivision ordinance Dec. 21 following a discussion on final changes that needed to be made.
Planning and Zoning Administrative Assistant Erik Stout stated that the office has spent over a year working to update the ordinance with three final changes being made to the proposed ordinance Dec. 21.
The changes include removing the requirement of a septic system for subdivisions of four or more lots or in subdivisions where the lots are three acres or more and removing the requirement for an irrigation plan on lots that are .75 acres or smaller. According to Stout, Commissioner Scott Hancock had concerns on requiring an irrigation plan for lots that small.
The final change made Dec. 21 was that the subdivisions must follow the current addressing ordinance within the county.
“We’re pretty excited to have it adopted,” Stout said.
Although the ordinance was adopted, Hancock and Weston Davis from the Prosecuting Attorney’s office debated back and forth on whether the discussion was becoming a public hearing as they were hearing comments from a developer that attended the meeting and spoke against the septic requirements before the change was made.
While Davis stated that if they were going to be taking comments, they needed to postpone and schedule a hearing as it seemed like they were holding another hearing.
Hancock stated that they published that they would be discussing the matter and that they would also be taking action on it as well.
The conversation went on for several minutes as Hancock stated that the comments they were hearing were just part of the discussion and Davis stating that he wasn’t seeing that distinction.
The conversation ultimately continued with commissioners and Planning and Zoning deciding to make the remaining changes and adopting the ordinance.