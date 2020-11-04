The Jefferson County Commissioners adopted the updated Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The plan, which was updated by County Emergency Management, representatives from cities, State and Federal agencies, the University of Idaho, the Idaho Office of Emergency management, and other organizations within the county, aims to provide a written mitigation and response plan to hazards such as dam failure, wildfires, severe weather, communicable disease outbreak and more.
The last version of the plan was from 2008 with updates beginning in 2019 and completing Oct. 19, 2020. In the Executive Summary, it states that previously, only the city of Ririe participated in the planning. The updated plan had the cities of Lewisville, Menan, Rigby and Roberts “actively engaged” in the update process.
“That was the biggest change was more city participation, which is a big win for the county and our citizens,” Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires said.
Squires stated that this plan includes more mitigation strategies and also focuses on man-made and technological emergencies, like power outages, instead of just natural disasters.
The plan was done through the pre-disaster mitigation grant, called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), that the county received through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.
The grant was ministered through the University of Idaho and the Idaho Office and Emergency Management.
According to Squires, the plan focuses mainly on prevention and mitigation. She also stated that the plan is a requirement that has to be set in place in order for the county to utilize FEMA disaster funding.
“We look at the risk and we want to prepare so that there’s less impact on people and property,” Squires said. “We examined what disasters we might face and then came up with a to-do list to prep for that situation.”
According to IOEM, a tribe, state agency, local jurisdiction and special taxing districts that has a currently approved hazard plan can apply on behalf of citizens or businesses for the BRIC grant on behalf of FEMA, which awards planning and project grants and provides opportunities for raising public awareness about reducing losses preliminarily before a disaster strikes, according to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
The IOEM also focuses on events like The Great Idaho ShakeOut, which occurs annually to prepare for earthquakes.
“We work with local emergency managers who then reach out to the community level to focus on disaster mitigation,” said Janice Witherspoon, Public Affairs Officer with IOEM. “We offer supportive resources to help emergency departments in doing their plans.”