The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department’s written decision regarding the disputed conditional use permit for the Gilgen family May 13, allowing them to place a singlewide trailer in the Ririe area of impact.
Commissioner Scott Hancock indicated that some of the ordinances of the city only apply to the city limits of Ririe. He also pointed out that a mobile home was previously located on the parcel with utilities and hook-ups.
“I think our biggest support in the decision that was made prior is the fact that the city ordinance specifically says within the city limits of Ririe,” Hancock said. “I know it’s a technicality, but so are a lot of the other issues.”
The written decision is as follows:
“Now therefore it is hereby ordered as followed, the Gilgen applicant for a temporary conditional use permit, as it pertains to a mobile home is granted, this decision is subject to annual review by either the Jefferson County Commissioners or the Ririe Area of Impact to confirm whether changes in circumstance exist to merit ramification of this conditional use permit.”
Hancock and Commissioner Roger Clark approved the written decision. Commissioner Shayne Young was absent from the meeting.
Following the commissioner’s decision, the Gilgen’s attorney, Marty Anderson questioned the effective date of the decision. He said the building permit itself was issued Jan. 14, and that the written decision was simply memorializing that decision.
“To the extent that, that is the written decision I think it should have an effective date of Jan. 14,” Anderson said.
County Attorney Weston Davis said he didn’t see a problem with that, referencing nunc pro tunc (now for then) that refers to changing back to an earlier date of an order. He said it shouldn’t impact the rights of appeal by either party. Ririe City Attorney Robin Dunn disagreed.
“I don’t think you can go nunc pro tunc, so we will take issue with that, we want it on the record,” he said. “We don’t take issue with the decision, just the date.”
Gilgen originally presented the request to the commissioners in December, where former commissioner Fred Martinez moved to approve the conditional use permit.
“I’m done having her run around and people not knowing what the hell they’re doing,” he said in December. “This lady is trying to help her son on her own property; let’s get it done. If the commission screwed up; let’s get that fixed.”
Martinez’s motion was unanimously approved by Hancock and former commissioner Brian Farnsworth.
After the commission’s decision to overturn Rire’s decision to deny the permit, Dunn and the City of Ririe requested a reconsideration in January.
Dunn said that when the commissioners approved the appeal, they didn’t reference any of the city ordinances, of which the county adopted when it agreed to the area of impact.
“It was reversed without reasoning,” he said. “You adopted our ordinances, so we’re saying you should follow our ordinances, or you shouldn’t have adopted them.”