The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the zone change of Eagle Rock Holdings Dec. 3, from heavy industrial to light industrial.
Located at 3215 E. County Line Road, applicants Dale and Chris Hepworth said the change is coming after the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department initiated the change to correct previous zoning mistakes.
“We asked the Hepworths if they would support an application to rezone this to a more correct zoning, to comply with the zoning in the area,” Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said.
Hathaway indicated that three of the four surrounding zones are zoned light industrial, with the fourth being heavy industrial. He said it was originally Ag-10 then was changed to commercial in 2003, then heavy industrial in 2005, then light industrial in 2007 and then heavy industrial in 2008.
“The concern we have is that any heavy industrial use would be a conflict with the surrounding area,” he said.
Eagle Rock Holdings partner Dale Hepworth said they would prefer to be light industrial and agree with Hathaway’s reasoning to do so.
“We were attracted to property initially because of the heavy industrial zoning,” he said. “However we do feel the light industrial zoning is adequate for our use and is better compliance with the Jefferson County comprehensive plan.”
Only one patron spoke during the hearing that was in favor of the zone change.
“It should not be zoned for Challenger Pallet to be used for industrial expansion of that area,” resident Janette Richardson said.
After the hearing, the commissioners unanimously approved the zone change. Because the county initiated the action, the commissioners also waved the application fee.
In other action, the commissioners approved the written decision from the Verizon Wireless cell tower conditional use permit appeal.
The commissioners approved the appeal Oct. 9 allowing Verizon to place a 120-foot monopole cell tower at approximately 3745 County Line Road after having their original request denied by the Planning and Zoning Commissioners July 5.
During the Oct. 9 meeting Sherman & Howard Law Firm Attorney Christian Hendrickson said based on the county code and the federal law, planning and zoning’s reasoning is insufficient. Furthermore, according to the Telecommunications Act of 1996 there has to be a detailed reason as to why a cell tower is denied, which was not supplied and heath concerns cannot be taken into consideration.