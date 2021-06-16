During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 7, commissioners unanimously approved the Drought Resolution declaration.
According to Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, a drought declaration is different from an ordinary emergency declaration because the agencies and what it declares are different.
"What it does is allow is companies to move water to where it's most needed rather than according to their normal contracts," said Squires.
Squires stated the resolution helps landowners to not have to deal with interest loans or recovery loans in order to recover from or deal with the drought.
Idaho Department of Water Sources (IDWR) Tim Luke later stated counties are able to take advantage of Idaho Code § 42-222A. The statute allows for a temporary change in water rights during drought conditions.
"It provides flexibility to the farmer to utilize water in a dry year like this," said Luke.
Luke stated that the draft orders have to go through the Director of IDWR and receive his signature as well as the governor's signature.
As stated on the IDWR website, "IDWR typically issues drought declarations by county based upon a petition from local governments and the documentation of actual drought conditions. IDWR drought declarations apply only to the administrative processing of applications for temporary changes of water rights."
According to Luke, they review the transfers, but transfers can be expedited if the $50 fee is paid so long as it is entirely complete.
Jefferson County has not had to use a Drought Resolution declaration since around 2016.