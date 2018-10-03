The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners awarded the maintenance and janitorial contact to both High Mountain Cleaners and Bryan Briggs Construction after a 2-1 vote.
The commissioners only received two bids prior to their special meeting Sept. 21, one from Bryan Briggs Construction and the other from High Mountain Cleaners.
After two meetings of mulling and clarifying the bids, the commissioners ultimately decided to have High Mountain Cleaners do the janitorial work and at the Sheriff’s Office and the maintenance in the annex building, courthouse and Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Briggs on the other hand was awarded the bid to do janitorial in the annex building and courthouse.
Commissioner Fred Martinez voted “no” on the vote stating he believes one company should do all of the work and that should be High Mountain.
Briggs Construction estimated maintenance and janitorial at the Sheriff’s Office to be $13,000 for years one through three. Courthouse and annex building janitorial came in at $68,000 for years one through three. When the annex is occupied, the combined rate for all phases of janitorial and maintenance was $125,475 for years one through three.
Additional work beyond the scope in grounds keeping, janitorial and maintenance was $20 per hour.
High Mountain estimated maintenance and janitorial at the Sheriff’s Office to be $35,000 for years one through three. Janitorial and maintenance of the courthouse for years one through three was $35,000.
The combined rate for all phases of janitorial and maintenance was $155,000 for years one through three.
Additional work beyond the scope in grounds keeping was $25 per hour and additional maintenance is $35 per hour.
Martinez said via phone call that he personally would prefer going with High Mountain based on the fact that there has been issues with Briggs’ work in the past including issues related to safety.
“There were some safety issues in the past that I think are valid,” he said. “My preference will be High Mountain Cleaning.”
The commissioners postponed making a decision on the contract until they had the chance to speak with each company to clarify the bid amounts. The decision was officially made during another special board meeting Sept. 28.