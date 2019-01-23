The recently sworn in Jefferson County Board of Commissioners cut their salaries from $36,000 to just over $27,000 during their first meeting Jan. 14.
Commissioners Shayne Young and Roger Clark will now earn $27, 212 while Commissioner Scott Hancock will remain at $28,027.
“I ran on the fact that I would move it back to where it was at,” Young said.
During the candidate forum held April 26, 2018, Young stated that he believed the position should be for service, not pay, plus he stated he wouldn’t accept a raise until the county was out of debt and the roads in the county were fixed. Likewise, Clark stated that he didn’t think the commissioners should be the ones to decide if they should receive a raise; it should come from the citizens.
“I believe this is an opportunity to give,” he said April 26.
Both Young and Clark indicated that they believe Hancock should receive a higher wage due to his experience as a commissioner. Hancock said when the salary increases went into effect in October of 2017, he decided to take just over $28,000 rather than the full $36,000.
“I personally did not take the raise; I took a three percent raise,” he said.
Clark said for the time-being, since he and Young are new commissioners, they should remain at the $27,212, however as they gain experience they may look at increasing the wage in the future.
“I think though, as we move on and there’s different elections; we’re going to have to maybe raise that at least a little bit over time, but not so much today,” he said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the wage cut.
County Clerk Colleen Poole said the budgeted wage amount will remain in the budget, but the commissioners will only take the aforementioned amount. During next year’s budgeting process the commissioners have the option to budget the stated amounts.
Former Commissioners Brian Farnsworth and Fred Martinez, along with Hancock, unanimously approved the wage increase in 2017 due to them deciding to double the amount of times they met each month to once a week.
At that time, Hancock voted to approve the budget, but stated his opposition to the salary increase.
During the Jan. 14 meeting, the commissioners also discussed meeting dates and contemplated reducing the amount of days they meet each month. Poole indicated that the county legally has to meet the second Monday of each month, but suggested they meet at least the second and fourth Monday of each month for the claims.
Hancock indicated that he believes they could cut the meetings to three times a week. Young on the other hand suggested they leave the meeting times where they are to help get him and Clark in the swing of things, and then reconsider meeting dates later on.
“Short term, for a month or two, keep it as is, so me and Roger (Clark) can get a better feel for it,” he said.
At the April 26 forum, Clark said if the commissioners were more efficient at the meetings, they could get everything done in two meetings a month.
“We need to look at efficiencies and use our time wisely,” he said April 26.”
In other action, the commissioners appointed Hancock as the chairman of the board and were designated board assignments.
“I think we go with the guy with the most experience and who has done a great job the last four years,” Young said.
Hancock was also designated to serve as the Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge Commission Member because he is the chairman. He will also retain his former board assignments that included Five County Detention, Upper Valley Problem Solving Court and the Regional Development Alliance.
Young will serve on the Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) Board, Upper Valley Drug Court, and the Cloud Seeding Committee.
Before approving the board assignments, Hancock recommended that Farnsworth retain his position with EIPH because he is the chairman of the board and has six years of experience on the board. During the meeting Farnsworth said he would be willing to do so, however Young said patrons of the county voted for him and that he can assume the role.
“Nothing against Brian (Farnsworth), but the patrons voted for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind serving on that board. My wife has worked for District 7 and has some insight there.”
Lastly, Clark will serve on the Development Company, Regional Mental Health Board
The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.