Jefferson County commissioners are looking to sell the property on Fremont Avenue in Rigby where the University of Idaho 4-H Extension Office had been previously located.
The office has relocated to the new courthouse annex building along with other departments previously scattered around the city.
“We don’t have a use for it,” county commissioner Scott Hancock said about the property.
Hancock said the intent had always been to sell the property after the extension office relocated. He said the property would first need to be appraised and then go to public auction. Audrey Moon, administrative assistant to the commissioners, said she had asked for bids on appraisal of the property. She said of the numerous requests for bids she sent out, she had received two — one at about $2,300 and one of $1,200. Commissioners decided to wait until the following week’s meeting to see if other bids for appraisal came in.
Commissioners also discussed change orders for the annex building, including the setting of pumps by Bingham Mechanical Inc., painting issues, a dewatering system and the cost of subwater mitigation, among other items. Hancock said one of the invoices totaled around $20,000, while another was around $125,000. Again a decision was pushed to the next week’s meeting, as no representative from D. L. Beck was present.
The county could also receive money back from Rocky Mountain Power due to the building’s efficiency. Commissioners discussed and signed a wattsmart Business application. Before signing, and at the direction of county attorney Weston Davis, commissioners added a few words that would make Rocky Mountain Power liable for issues arising due to the company’s installation of monitoring equipment.
Through the wattsmart program, “any size existing facility or new construction can receive a cash incentive,” according to an overview of the program on Rocky Mountain Power’s website. Hancock said the county could receive between a $2,000 and $4,500 one-time incentive payment because of the annex.