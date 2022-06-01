The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners met with Ted Hendricks of Altura (previously called The Development company) to discuss the future of the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project during a special work meeting on May 23.
The Kettle Butte Dairy Road project came across an obstacle in late February when Jerome Resources LLC pulled out of the project, also withdrawing their financial contribution.
According to Hendricks, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) application for funding was reliant on Jerome Resources’ participation in the project due to the jobs they would create.
“The jobs that they had projected were the main jobs we were looking at for getting the federal assistance through job creation,” Hendricks said.
The EDA, Hendricks said, is interested in helping fund projects which would create full-time jobs with benefits packages.
Jerome Resources, according to the March 9 edition of The Jefferson Star, would have created jobs in the Natural gas industry. Workers would have taken natural gas produced at the dairy, compressed it, and trucked it out of the area. Improvement on the road out from the dairy would benefit, not only the dairy, but Jerome Resources.
According to Hendricks at the May 23 meeting, Cannon Dairy Farm was also looking to create jobs for the project. However, the dairy jobs were not as enticing to the EDA, Hendricks stated.
“They weren’t as high of paying jobs,” Hendricks said. “They didn’t have the kind of benefits that Jerome Resources’ jobs had. With the loss of Jerome Resources, and those jobs, the funding agencies felt that they couldn’t support an application coming in.”
This put the project in a holding pattern, Hendricks said, until they are able to identify more jobs with strong benefits packages.
The design for the road, which will be lifted along a four-mile stretch to prevent dangerous flooding along it, was completed according to County Commissioner Scott Hancock. With the design complete, the project is ready to be put out for bid, unless it is unable to acquire adequate funding.
“The estimated cost is a little over $4 million,” Hancock said. “We as a county don’t have that kind of funding. We were hoping the Department of Economic Development would come forward with the money they once had available, and that’s kind of gone by the way-side.”
Hancock notified Hendricks of a possible development going out near the project location, and identified the development as a possible solution for their EDA application.
Scott Steele is in the process of working with Planning and Zoning to open a feed lot out near the dairy, according to Hancock, and will likely be hiring around 20 people to help run the lot once it is in place.
Jerome Resources had only planned to create eight or ten jobs when they were part of the project, and Hendricks stated the number of jobs is less important the EDA than the quality of the salary and benefits.
Hendricks and the commissioners agreed that finding job creation with a “livable” wage and benefits package was essential in moving forward with the large project, as it would be the way to acquire funding from the EDA.
Another possible avenue for EDA funding was Cannon Dairy itself, which according to Hendricks, hoped to expand in the near future.
The jobs created by the dairy, according to Alex Ander with Cannon Dairy, would have higher wages than they’ve had in the past, due to a general increase in wages they’ve had since they last applied with the EDA. Ander stated that the employee base, who is largely Hispanic, is uninterested in a benefit’s package.
It was then discussed that the dairy could offer benefits in the form of a cash contribution to its employees — this would be a part of their wage earmarked for the use of benefits of their choice. According to Hendricks this would be considered a type of benefits package which the EDA may find acceptable.
With these two possible options for job creation, Hancock, Hendricks and Ander decided to work on a letter to the EDA together, to ask if the options would be viable. Hendricks stated if the response is favorable, they would proceed with the application.