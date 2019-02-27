The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners met Feb. 19 to discuss the implementation of purchase order forms for all purchases over $1,000 for department heads and vendors.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said most government sectors currently use purchase order systems, so that people abide by that given entity’s terms and conditions.
“There are a lot of things it (purchase order) would help us to avoid,” he said.
A few examples included purchase issues related to renting and purchasing equipment for the public works departments and purchase issues related to parks and recreation.
Leading up to the meeting, Hancock said he put together an example of a purchase order form for review by County Attorney Weston Davis and Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer.
“This was an accumulation of three or four different standard terms and conditions that government uses,” he said. “This is a starting point.”
Davis said overall after briefly looking over the proposed form, most of the key areas were covered, however suggested he look through it more thoroughly and make recommendations.
“Frankly, I think it’s a great idea,” Davis said.
If the commissioners decide to implement the purchase order forms, they would need to have a standard operating procedure that explains the process, especially for departments that would frequently use them such as public works, emergency management and noxious weeds and invasive species.
“At least that way there is uniformity in the county,” Davis said.
The commissioners will likely take action on the matter in a couple weeks.
“Give everyone enough time to review it,” Hancock said. “I figured we’ve got to get the ball rolling.”