The Jefferson County Commissioners held their regular meeting Jan. 18, covering several county updates and a purchase for the Weeds Department.
Mitch Whitmill, Weeds and Invasive Species Control Administrator, explained to commissioners the need his department has for equipment to move a plow from a broken down vehicle to another one of their trucks to assist in snow removal this season.
According to Whitmill, the department only have one vehicle for plowing, which is currently awaiting parts to complete the repair. In the meantime, Whitmill would like to have the tools to move the plow to another truck with the repair on hold.
“We ordered a plow mount, as we already have the plow, and we’ll have the mount and the needed hardware to put the plow on another truck,” Whitmill explained. “We’re unsure when the parts will come in to do the maintenance and it’s the only plow truck we have.”
Whitmill said they opted to order a plow frame, which was readily available, at the cost of $2,366.20 so they have plowing capabilities until the truck repairs are completed. Whitmill also stated that this will be a benefit in the future if they have further issues with a vehicle and the plow can go on another truck.
The commissioners also approved the destruction of records for the Weeds Department, which according to code states that the department can destroy records after three years.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath then gave an update, stating that Public Works Office Manager Ranae Barnes will be retiring at the end of February, and the job opening will be posted in the coming weeks.
According to Walrath, other updates in the department include negotiating and agreement with a consultant that will be designing a new transfer station down at the County Line landfill at approximately 3450 E, with hopes that construction would begin in Fall of 2022.
“I did put $2 million in the budget this year for the transfer station and the city of Rigby has committed to $300,000,” Walrath said.
The new Jefferson County Commissioner district boundaries were also established, which created districts that are as close in population as possible, with less than 1.5% difference in the districts.