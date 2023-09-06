After a brief discussion with a concerned citizen in Annis, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners have tasked Public Works Director Rob Cromwell with investigating necessary steps to possibly lower the speed limit on the Menan Lorenzo Highway.

Gaylon Hanson, a resident of the Annis area, approached the board on Aug. 28 with a request to have the speed limit along the Menan Lorenzo Highway, specifically near the entrance to the Annis Little Butte Cemetery reduced from 50mph to 40mph.


