After a brief discussion with a concerned citizen in Annis, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners have tasked Public Works Director Rob Cromwell with investigating necessary steps to possibly lower the speed limit on the Menan Lorenzo Highway.
Gaylon Hanson, a resident of the Annis area, approached the board on Aug. 28 with a request to have the speed limit along the Menan Lorenzo Highway, specifically near the entrance to the Annis Little Butte Cemetery reduced from 50mph to 40mph.
“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” Hanson said, regarding the corner coming off the butte, especially for those trying to turn in to the cemetery from either direction, and those entering the highway from the y-split just northeast of the cemetery entrance.
According to Hanson, who said he had lived in Annis nearly his whole life, the speed limit on the road, which wasn’t always a highway, used to be 35 miles per hour. Many years ago, however, it was changed to 50 miles per hour. His hope, and the hope of many of his neighbors who he claimed are willing to sign a petition for it, is to lower the speed limit back to 40 miles an hour.
Motorists traveling on the highway often significantly exceed the limit, he claimed, stating it was common to witness vehicles moving from 60 to 70 miles an hour and has not seen any deputies enforcing the posted limit.
Part of his concern, he said, is the safety of those living in the area. Traffic in the area was not always so heavy in the area, but he said, with recent growth, there is only more and more traffic and more drivers speeding down the highway.
“I’m a safety centered person,” Hanson said. “I believe in putting in place something before it happens, instead of after.”
Reducing the speed limit on the highway, however, may not be a simple task according to Cromwell who gave a quick explanation of state legislation regarding speed limits.
According to state statute, Cromwell explained, all rural county roads are set at 50 miles per hour. The only way to change those set limits, he said, would be to conduct a traffic study and determine if the 85th percentile of motorists reflect the need for a different posted limit.
“The reason it’s the 85th percentile,” Cromwell explained, “is because if you set the limit too low, it becomes unenforceable.”
Unless a deputy is posted 24/7, he explained, there is no way to enforce a lower speed limit when motorists are used to going faster, and they will typically ignore the lower limit and go as fast as they want.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock claimed there were some exemptions provided by that same statute which included cemeteries, schools and churches to enable a speed limit reduction. According to Cromwell, the most likely exemption is for schools, and the area in question does not have a school.
County Commissioner Roger Clark agreed with Hanson on the need to reduce the speed limit in the area, he said the commissioners and Cromwell would need to investigate further to see what could be done.
Cromwell expressed an interest in acquiring a traffic counter for the county, to allow him to do his own studies on situations such as this without spending the money to contract and engineer for each situation. The board agreed he should obtain one.
In the meantime, the commissioners tasked Cromwell with further investigating the situation and researching to find what exemptions there may be to help them lower the limit there.
If the county is unable to proceed with the limit reduction, Hanson stated he will continue to try for himself and neighbors. He stated if the next step would be for him to contact his representative in the state legislature, then he would proceed in that direction.
