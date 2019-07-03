Jefferson County commissioners have dismissed an appeal regarding a conditional use permit granted to Darin Taylor for a truck and tractor repair business.
The permit was granted with unanimous approval of the county planning and zoning board after a March 7 public hearing. Robyn Steel, who lives near the land the permit had been granted for, appealed that decision. The commissioners were presented with both the appeal and a motion to dismiss that appeal June 24, but never made it to the appeal itself.
Mark Fuller, an attorney representing Taylor, said Steel could not make the appeal, as her property was more than 1,000 feet away from Taylor’s property. Only people within 1,000 feet of the exterior boundary of the property are entitled to notice by mail of the action, under Jefferson County ordinances. Fuller said only the applicant, in this case Taylor, or a person entitled to notice can appeal a conditional use permit decision. Steel, he said, lives 1,370 feet away.
“The property that she owns is beyond the distance to which individuals are entitled to notice,” he said. “That explains why, as you read through the transcript, Mrs. Steel says several times, ‘I’m not getting notices of any of this proceeding.’ She’s not entitled to notice under the statute. And just as she’s not entitled to notice, she’s not entitled to appeal.”
Fuller encouraged the commissioners to dismiss the motion and refund Steel’s appeal fee. Austin Dunlap, the attorney representing Steel, acknowledged that Fuller was correct.
“I think Mr. Fuller’s got me,” Dunlap said. “One thousand feet. It says that. It’s true. There’s nothing I can say to change that.”
Instead of challenging the validity of Fuller’s argument, Dunlap asked the commissioners to consider how the Steels were affected, even if they might not be considered affected according to the law.
“The Steels live on a dead-end road,” he said. “They have no other ingress from their property except to drive by Mr. Taylor’s home. Again, they’re outside 1,000 feet, 1,300. So, about 300 feet. However, when she leaves here today and goes home, she will drive by that property. When she goes to pick her kids up at school, she will drive by that property. She does not have an alternative route.”
Dunlap then asked the commissioners to, rather than dismiss the appeal, allow an amendment which would bring legally affected individuals, those living within 1,000 feet, to join in on the appeal. He said the courts have the ability to do that “when justice so requires.” He named two individuals who were in agreement with the appeal.
County attorney Weston Davis said in his review of past cases, courts have been liberal in allowing amendments except in cases where the statute of limitation has lapsed. In this case, the 15-day window for new appeals had passed, and Davis said the amendments would thus not be easily allowed. Dunlap said he could have proposed the amendment in a timely manner if he had received the motion to dismiss sooner.
“I received a copy of the motion to dismiss approximately six days ago,” he said. “Generally these motions require 21 days for us to respond, and then the other party gets to respond as well. And so, I would argue that it might not be timely filed, his motion in general because he did not provide enough time. He says, yes, he just discovered this issue, and I understand that, and we would have addressed it sooner had it been brought to our attention as well.”
Davis asked whether the individuals Dunlap wanted to add to the appeal had been given notice, meaning they could have filed an appeal themselves. Dunlap said that was correct. He said, however, that the Steels had not known they were outside of the area considered affected.
“They live really close,” he said. “And so we’re getting hyper-technical with the 300 feet.”
Dunlap said he felt he had a right to respond to the motion to dismiss with an amendment. Fuller responded by saying that neither of the individuals within the 1,000 feet had the right to appeal, since they had been notified and could have appealed within the 15 days allowed.
Commissioner Shayne Young said he thought the ordinances and rule of law was clear.
“I think it’s pretty straightforward, whether we like it or not,” Young said. “It is what it is.”
Commissioners Roger Clark and Scott Hancock agreed.
“We’re to uphold whatever the ordinances are, that’s our requirement to do such,” Hancock said. “Maybe as unpopular as it may be, it’s still what we were elected to do.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to dismiss the appeal.