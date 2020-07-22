Jefferson County Commissioners accepted bids for repairs on the courthouse roof, awarding Elite Roofing the job.
“The membrane of the building had issues from the beginning, and the company that originally did the work went bankrupt, I believe,” Travis Thompson with Maintenance stated. “It’s been patched so much, it’s time to just replace the whole thing.”
Thompson said at the commissioner meeting July 6 the company would start work July 7, starting with the jail, and expects the project to take about a month. As of July 17, the commissioners had not yet approved a contract with the company.
Groups that submitted bids include Elite Roofing for $172,249.90, Metal Man for $209,312, Roof Rescue for $265,697.25 and Smith Roofing for $215,997. Slade Roofing was offered to bid but did not submit one to the county.