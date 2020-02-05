Jefferson County Commissioner Scott Hancock let out a low whistle when he saw the price of a piece of equipment recently requested by the head of the county road and bridge department.
“Wow,” he said, looking at the $30,000 price tag of an asphalt distributor spray bar.
Dave Walrath, county public works administrator, said the asphalt distributor was made in the early 90s. Walrath said the $30,000 would cover parts for the spray bar, and then county workers would put it together. He said an asphalt distributor itself would cost $220,000.
“It’s pushing 30 years old, and it still works, but the bar itself is in pretty bad shape,” he said.
Hancock said he could “not believe that bar is that expensive” and asked if Walrath could check other companies who may have lower prices. Walrath said the bid he received from Cate Equipment Co. would likely be the only one.
“It’s a ROSCO machine,” he said. “Cate’s the distributor for ROSCO.”
Hancock asked if they had to use ROSCO, and Walrath said he did not think another bar would be compatible with the distributor, since it is computerized. Commissioner Shayne Young asked if the spray bar could work for another year. Walrath said it is possible, but said it will be seeing a lot of use.
“And if we do have a breakdown, then what?” he asked.
Hancock and Young both said they understood a breakdown would mean more cost to the county. Hancock said he was “well-aware” that a breakdown meant people sitting, demurrage charges and related costs. He nonetheless remained hesitant to approve the request immediately. He asked Walrath to look into it further.
“Really do an analysis of it, whether we really can get another year, what it’s going to cost us to maintain it for a year,” he said.
Commissioner Roger Clark said they may need to replace the bar, if other efforts would not succeed.