With the county growing, Jefferson County planning and zoning is looking at updating the county impact fee ordinance and capital improvement plan.
Kevin Hathaway, planning and zoning administrator for the county, has said the county will need to hire an outside consultant to assess and update the ordinance in order to avoid conflicts of interest.
"They will assess the current allocations, and they will also assess the current growth," Hathaway said about the consultant.
On Aug. 19, he told county commissioners he had received some numbers from two potential consultants: BBC Research and Consulting and Civilized Solutions Consulting.
Hathaway said the primary difference between the two consulting firms who responded was BBC capped the cost at $15,000 while Civilized indicated it would not go over $25,000. Commissioner Scott Hancock said the county has previously worked with BBC.
Hancock said he wanted to discuss which departments were impacted the most by growth. He said schools bond for their impacts, while the road and bridge department "is hit the hardest," followed by the sheriff's department. Hathaway said the parks and recreation department is also included, and asked whether an ambulance district should be added, since the possibility had been discussed.
"At this time, the cost is still prohibitive, and an impact will not cover it — it will have to be under a separate taxing (district)," Hancock said.
Hancock said until that taxing district had been created, an ambulance district should not be included in the impact ordinance.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires asked whether Rigby or other cities should be included in hiring a consultant. She said last time Rigby participated in the study and may be interested in participating again.
"I have talked to them and they are contemplating implementing an impact fee also," Hathaway said.
Hancock said they would have to do it separately. Squires said in the past it was cheaper for the county and city to combine resources to hire a consultant together. Hathaway said the county would gather some information relevant to the cities, and could contract with them to get that information to them.
Commissioner Shayne Young said he leaned toward choosing BBC as the consultant. Hancock said the company would be familiar with the county and would have dealt with similar information in the past. Commissioner Roger Clark moved to hire BBC Research and Consulting for the development of impact fees, with costs not to exceed $15,000. All voted in favor.