On July 22, Jefferson County prosecuting attorney Paul Butikofer requested an additional deputy attorney to help carry some of the load, saying Jefferson County had fewer county attorneys per capita than the majority of surrounding counties.
He said each county attorney serves about 11,000 people, compared with other county attorneys that serve less than 10,000 people.
“We’re the most understaffed,” Butikofer said.
He said Bonneville County did have fewer attorneys per capita, but had a different situation being a larger county. Butikofer had an additional argument to bring to the county commissioners Aug. 5 — Jefferson County has a higher number of sex crimes per capita than most surrounding counties as well.
“They’re our most important cases, and they’re our most time-consuming cases,” Butikofer said.
He said he felt those statistics best demonstrated the workload of the county prosecuting attorney’s office.
However, those numbers were not enough to fully convince commissioners that an additional attorney would be necessary.
Butikofer said he and county deputy prosecuting attorney Mike Winchester had requested full case load numbers from the Supreme Court, but said that request had not yet come through. A member of the public, Cheryl Hively, said during Butikofer’s budget discussion that she would prefer to see those case load numbers, not the sex crime cases alone. She said Jefferson County was not “all of these other counties” and the decision to hire or not should not be based on those statistics. All three county commissioners later on in the meeting expressed the same sentiment.
“I wanted to see what was going on, and who was doing what, how much Paul was doing, how much Mike was doing compared to what we’ve done in the past,” Commissioner Shayne Young said.
Young said he felt like the prosecutor’s office had grown quite a bit in the past few years.
“We can just go back four or five years, we had three part-time attorneys,” he said.
The county currently has two full-time attorneys and two part-time, with one of those part-time attorneys being deputized. Hancock said he could understand Butikofer’s reasoning, but did not think another attorney would be necessary.
“We never have agreed to give Paul another person,” Hancock said. “I can’t say that he really needs another person at this time.”
Commissioners did not, however, make a formal decision Aug. 5.