The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners continued working on budgets Aug. 5.
Having heard each department’s budget requests in July, commissioners worked on balancing the budget and asking department heads what could be cut out of their budgets if necessary. Budgets were also adjusted to include a 2% cost-of-living-adjustment increase for employees.
Most of the departments at the meeting had greater expenses than revenue. This means cuts will need to be made, revenue estimates need to be adjusted or the money to cover those shortages will have to come from other areas in the county budget. Some of the exceptions included probation and solid waste, which are budgeted to bring in more than they will spend. Planning and zoning and parks and recreation would also be able to fully cover expenses after discussed changes to the departments’ budgets.
One portion of the budget that could drastically change is the road and bridge budget. The county is waiting to hear if road and bridge will receive a $3.5 to $4 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the Kettle Butte Dairy and Jerome Resources Road Project in Roberts. Ted Hendricks with The Development Company said the grant application has been submitted, but the EDA will likely take more than a week to confirm whether or not the county has received the grant. Hendricks said he thinks if the county receives the grant, it will be closer to $4 million rather than $3.5 million.
If the grant goes through, the county has committed to match $800,000, which also affects the road and bridge budget. Commissioner Scott Hancock said if the grant does not go through, road and bridge’s revenue will more than cover the department’s expenses without any changes, as the department will not have to put the $800,000 toward that project.
Some of the rounded shortages discussed for the first portion of the Aug. 5 meeting, after some proposed changes, are: district court — $220,000; clerk — $90,000; indigent — $320,000; elections — $70,000; assessor — $160,000; revaluation — $90,000; GIS — $120,000; data processing — $590,000; public defender — $180,000; sheriff — $380,000; noxious weeds — $20,000; prosecuting attorney — $480,000; emergency management — $70,000.
Some departments, such as data processing and GIS, do not bring in much or any revenue, meaning money to cover their expenses must always come from elsewhere. Hancock said overall, commissioners need to find about $5.46 million in revenue that is not levied or came in.
“I think we have plenty of cash even if it is that amount,” Jefferson County Clerk Colleen Poole said.
The Commissioners will continue discussing and creating the budget until the final hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 26. Until then, all budget numbers are subject to change.