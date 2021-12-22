Jefferson County Commissioners have chosen to continue moving forward with utilizing Spyglass to do an audit of their financial statements from their providers.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the county was approached by Joel McCutchan, who works for Spyglass, and he stated they have a software that analyzes the internet and phone bills and projects areas where there may be savings.
Hancock felt as though the county runs a tight ship as is, but the question is whether Spyglass’s analysis works for them, but there is no cost to the county when they run the analysis and they don’t find anything.
McCutchan stated all of their clients do a good job internally, but the reason clients reach out to Spyglass is to see if there are unknowns, such as improper tax and tariff application. According to McCutchan, many providers make it difficult to determine the true usage levels; there are also discounts and promotions providers don’t talk about.
There are also other providers out there that provide different rates for different clientele, McCutchan said. If Spyglass does find a lower rate, they can negotiate with their clients provider to get them a better rate.
“We’re not ‘trying harder’ to review the bills, we just have a different set of tools,” MucCutchan said. “We’re on the same team here.”
By hiring Spyglass, McCutchan said they will take a look. The worst that could happen is they review their bills and there isn’t anything wrong with what is going on, according to McCutchan.
At the very least, there will be an inventory of everything that is in place, McCutchan said, what it costs, what it could cost, and how much it’s being used.
McCutchan clarified, that for the 50/50 sharing, whatever Spyglass brings back to the county, Spyglass would send in a one-time invoice to split the first year of savings the county receives in their returns. McCutchan clarified there is no statute of limitations as to how far back they can go to get the county a refund.
Prosecuting attorney Mark Taylor stated he recommended the commissioners put a termination date on the form, as Taylor felt that was more appropriate than just allowing there to be unlimited access with no specified end date.
Taylor will review and put together the agreements and Letter of Agency, once the commissioners give their approval.
Hancock stated, once they have all of the documents put together, then they can make an official approval to have Spyglass review them. Hancock mentioned it will take a few weeks for Taylor and the commissioners to finish putting their paperwork together.
The commissioners stated they should have everything finished by the first Monday in Jan.