Jefferson County commissioners are continuing to seriously consider an animal service agreement with Snake River Animal Shelter to handle stray dogs.
Commissioners had planned to consider a contract with the shelter Nov. 13, but county attorney Weston Davis was not in attendance and commissioners did not have the final contract in front of them. They decided to consider it Nov. 18, instead.
On Nov. 13, commissioners appraised Sheriff Steve Anderson of their plans for animal services.
Since the end of August, commissioners have discussed animal services in at least six separate meetings. Commissioners have decided to have their administrative assistant, Audrey Moon, post stray and lost animals to the county’s Facebook page. Other options have come up in the meetings, such as forming a commission of individuals interested in and knowledgeable about animal issues and having Moon and potentially Hamer animal activist Andi Elliott transport animals to Snake River Animal Shelter.
Anderson has said he is in favor of county animal services, but said he had concerns about unfunded mandates for the sheriff’s office.
“We need something in the county,” Anderson said. “What we need though, is for everyone to step back a little bit and realize that it’s going to tax somebody. So who is that going to be?”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said officers would not be responsible for transporting dogs to the shelter if the county were to sign the agreement. He said that would be Moon’s responsibility.
Anderson asked what Moon would drive, and said he had a truck that could be outfitted to transfer dogs.
“We have that pickup that’s not being used, we could take the stripes off it, if the commissioners would like to take out of their budget for a kennel to go on the back of that,” Anderson said.
Mickey Eames, county parks and recreation director, said she had problems at Jefferson County Lake with dogs being off-leash. She said she also had concerns about Moon being responsible for transportation.
“I’ve worked in the sheriff’s office, I know how many dogs and stuff are going on out there,” Eames said. “(Moon) is not going to be in your office, she’s going to be hauling dogs all day long.”
Hancock said that would not be the case since the county would not transport many dogs to the shelter. Eames said she felt it would be too much for Moon to handle on top of her other responsibilities.
“There’s a huge amount of animals out there that people are going to call and say, ‘Come get this dog off my property,’” Eames said.
Anderson said he still had concerns the responsibility for transporting dogs would fall on the sheriff’s office, and he said that would be a problem.
“The bottom line is, I can provide you a vehicle, I don’t have the manpower, I’m not against this contract,” Anderson said. My advice would be to budget an ordinance officer down the road, have that position filled, and the problem is gone.”
Eames asked if Moon would catch a dog if she called her about one. Hancock said no, Moon would not be a dog-catcher, though if the dog were already caught, Moon could pick it up and take it to the shelter.
Commissioners said in a previous meeting they will publicize the fact animals will be posted to the county Facebook page in multiple avenues to make the public aware of the resource.
Information on the Nov. 18 meeting will be in the next edition of The Jefferson Star.