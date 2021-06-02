The Jefferson County Commissioners approved the final changes to the Subdivision Ordinance following a public hearing May 21.
Erik Stout with the Planning and Zoning office stated that two sections have been modified from the original ordinance that was approved in Dec. of 2020 that revolved around community well and septic requirements as well as traffic studies.
Stout stated that after opening and modifying the ordinance, they were suggesting to add the requirement for community septic systems for subdivisions of ten or more lots (with some exceptions) and requiring a traffic study from every new subdivision.
According to Stout, the changes stated that any proposed subdivision or previously approved subdivision whose main electric and gas were not completely installed as of Dec. 22, 2020 and consists of ten or more lots, shall be connected to central septic system or municipal water treatment system, unless owner or applicant can prove without a reasonable doubt with verifiable studies that affluent will not impact waters of state or US.
This adjustment is supported through federal and state guidelines along with the local Comprehensive Plan, Stout said.
Section 110-93 addresses the second main issue, which was increased traffic that would accompany new subdivisions.
“Previously approved subdivision whose main electric or gas distribution lines were not yet completely installed as of December 22, 2020, shall have a traffic study completed and stamped by an Idaho-licensed engineer,” the ordinance states.
The definition of “central septic” was also updated to be consistent with the definition from the state.
Following Stout’s statements, the hearing was opened to attendees wishing to speak, starting with Landon Thurgood who was in favor of the adjustments. He began by saying that he was attending on behalf of community members that were unable to be present.
Thurgood said in looking at comparisons from last year to this year, the growth has increased and that the county needed to be looking 15 to 20 years down the road when it came to developing and the path forward included community well and septic systems to help preserve water quality and quantity. He was also in favor of the requirement for traffic studies although there would be a cost.
“I realize developers have already put money forward but as we know, the scope of work changes during a project,” Thurgood said of the Dec. 22 deadline.
He continued and said that moving forward, he also believes they should be looking at school capacities.
“As I stated in last hearing, we need proper prior planning so down the road, we don’t have poor performance,” Thurgood said. “It’s a step in the right direction. We need to address growth in a responsible and balanced perspective that looks at developers and the people that have lived here for 20 years plus and don’t want development.”
Thurgood also included in his statements that because he was attending to be a voice for those that work or for other reasons could not attend, he had been contacted with concerns that there were people on the commissioners board that have personal relationships and business dealings with developers and they asked that those people recuse themselves from these types of things as it’s a conflict of interest.
“I want to be on the record that is not my perspective but it is perspective of some of your constituents,” Thurgood said.
Resident Ty Belnap also spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying he liked that there was defined and specific criteria put in place that is consistent with state and other local counties that have been through similar situations.
“It’s a good, accountable piece of work that merits approval,” Belnap said.
He was also supportive of requiring a transportation study as well as having subdivisions that have not yet been developed follow updated codes and guidelines.
“Several subdivisions won’t be in compliance if what’s written isn’t approved and will it will compound a problem that’s right before us,” Belnap stated.
Resident Nancy Hansen attended via Zoom and also spoke in favor, stating that she feels it’s appropriate to have every subdivision do a traffic study as well as any developments that have not been worked on in a specific time frame should fall under any updated ordinances.
“I also agree that consideration needs to be made with school capacity and that we need to look long term and plan for future of county as whole,” Hansen said. “We need to make things as best as they can be and not be trying to resolve problems later that we could have avoided with thoughtful planning.”
Developer Jim Bernard then spoke on a neutral stance, saying that he thinks there are things happening that are a positive move for the county.
“I’m always in favor of nailing down exactly what rules are in a traffic study to make it fair for everybody,” he stated. “I tried to support the ordinance but I think changes are necessary.”
Bernard then addressed Thurgood’s statements, saying that he hears and reads the “BS” on Facebook and that keyboard warriors should come to these meetings and make those types of claims against people themselves.
Bernard concluded his statements by saying that everyone wants to come down on developers, but he’s lived here longer than 90% of people that were in attendance at the meeting.
“Growth is gonna come, and I want to make it right,” Bernard said. “We have standards and make sure we’re following it and I want to protect water, septic and the neighbors that are here.”
Andrew Rollins then spoke against the ordinance changes on behalf of Fall Creek Homes in regards to the community wells and the retroactivity. With community wells, Rollins stated this requirement could cause a huge financial burden on subdivisions where unplatted landowners would not be subject to the fees subdivisions would be, which could be an equal protection issue.
He also stated that with the retroactivity, that could affect up to 333 subdivisions in the county. Rollins said that to his understanding, there are right now, at least 28 subdivisions that would be impacted.
“This would impact people. land owners and property rights,” he state. “And as mentioned, this would surely lead to litigation involving the county. And while the police power is certainly a powerful tool, I’m not sure the commissioners should invoke that to take property rights from landowners. Does the commission really want to start infringing on those property rights in the name of this police power and that expansion of county government?”
Rollins stated that he merely asks the commission to be reasonable in the use of police power.
Dylan Anderson, an attorney for Diana Grover, said that the main concern is regarding the retroactivity of the proposal. Anderson said if he could no longer develop a lot the way he could previously, then it could lose its value.
He stated that the Teton Heights subdivision had a study done, and that developers spend a lot of money of studies, but that it wasn’t done in the last five years and he feels that provision should be struck from the ordinance.
“The retroactive nature is really the scary part here,” Anderson said.
Michael Haycock then spoke saying that no one is against proper planning, but that he is against things that are contrary to the land use handbook, state law and practicality. Haycock kept his comments brief, stating that an invalidation of a plat is ludicrous and as a citizen, he does not want to cover lawsuits the county could be hit with. He concluded saying the moratorium was also a damage to the county.
The commissioners then closed the time for public comments and held a discussion over the ordinance and the comments made by attendees.
Commissioner Roger Clark said that they don’t invalidate plats but with growth, there’s requirements where they want to make everyone on equal footing. Clark said land that’s been platted for ten to 20 years but haven’t really had any work done on them need to be brought up to current standards.
“I think as we look at ordinances... we are going forward so all subdivisions are on equal footing with the standards we want today,” Clark said. “I think as we look at the county and growth, I think we’re still trying to do what’s best for county moving forward. “
Commissioner Shayne Young stated that their goal is to avoid any harm to the public, protect water and make sure they’re looking to the future. The ordinance still allows for individual wells and septic systems, it just has to be proven that there won’t be any harm to water.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said that he believes the attorneys made valid point on completed studies and if a study meets current criteria, it should not have to be redone. He also said he understands water rights concerns and said there are ways developer can mitigate those concerns.
“We’re not trying to take away personal rights,” Hancock said.
After their discussion, a motion was made to approve the current subdivision ordinance as amended. The vote was unanimous, ending the moratorium in the county.
The updated Subdivision Ordinance can be found at www.co.jefferson.id.us/JeffersonCountyOrdinances.php.