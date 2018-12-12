The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners overturned the Ririe Planning and Zoning Commission’s September decision to deny a conditional use permit for Ririe resident Tina Gilgen to place a mobile home on a separate parcel of land for a family member.
“We’re trying to help our son out,” she said. “With the weather getting worse, we’re just desperately trying to help him get things wrapped up before winter.”
Gilgen said when she was denied the conditional use permit, the planning and zoning commission approved a permit for a similar situation that was right across the street from her.
“They (Ririe planning and zoning) tried to say that it was different for us,” she said. “What other people felt that night was we were discriminated against because we don’t have as much money as some people that were on the council.”
County Attorney Weston Davis indicated that while making a decision, the commissioners need to base their decision off Ririe’s ordinances. In this situation, Ririe doesn’t have a hardship ordinance.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said in the city’s ordinance states that mobile homes require a certain pitch of roof, be on a permanent foundation and it’s supposed to have a certain type of siding.
“It makes the comment that they weren’t going to allow any trailers in the impact area unless they meet those standards,” he said. “But if they did one right across the street, then I don’t know.”
Despite that, Commissioner Fred Martinez said he is tired of Gilgen having to run around to get the permit to help her son, and that he thinks they should overturn Ririe’s decision and allow the conditional use permit that would be revisited each year for five years.
“I’m done having her run around and people not knowing what the hell they’re doing,” he said. “This lady is trying to help her son on her own property; let’s get it done. If the commission screwed up; let’s get that fixed.”
After unanimously approving the conditional use permit, Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell addressed the commissioners. He indicated that the Ririe planning and zoning is currently made up of two residents in the Bonneville County impact area, two in the Jefferson County impact area and two from the city of Ririe; all of which were present during the hearing with Gilgen.
“As far as the make-up of our commission, I think it’s a very fair situation right now,” he said.
Lovell said he and the commission were unaware that they had to have at least one commissioner in the Jefferson County impact area that is recommended by the board of commissioners.
“We need to get this squared away a little better,” he said. “We have some rough spots that we have to get through.”
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway agreed with Lovell. Later in the meeting he explained that they need to adjust the planning and zoning commissions for the cities of Menan and Ririe to assure each commission has one commissioner that was recommended by the county from the area of impact.
Hathaway told The Jefferson Star Dec. 7 that in addition the second commissioner in the area of impact also needs to be selected by the county. He said for the second commissioner, the city recommends a few people and the county selects from that list.
“It’s key that those two positions are appointed correctly, because that’s the safeguard in the area of impact,” he said.