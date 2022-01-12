Commissioners presented with proposed redistricting, updated bids for election needs

The Jefferson County Commissioners further discussed the redistricting being completed for commissioner districts with Clerk Colleen Poole and Elections Administrator Cathy Dabell.
Redistricting is taking place within Jefferson County in order to make the population counts in each district more equal. According to Poole, a statute exists that calls for redistricting to ensure equal representation for county residents.
“It makes the most sense to do it [redistricting] around the census,” Poole said. “But we may also look at it again a couple of years down the road. This is the first time there’s been redistricting since I’ve been in office though.”
Poole stated that as the commissioners represent all residents of the county, she likes that this will ensure both equal representation and the viewpoints of residents that live in varying areas of the county and face different issues.
Eric Smith with the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Mapping department stated in the meeting that the new map being recommended was based on avoiding gerrymandering and keeping the population numbers in a tight standard deviation.
“We want our standard deviations to be as close to one,” Smith said of the population counts.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that Poole and Dabell initially brought the need for redistricting to the commissioners based off the updated census. Hancock said the changes made include taking away the biggest share of the Grant/Garfield precinct in district two and moving it to district three to adjust for population growth, and then moving the Rigby six precinct into district two from district one.
The discussion then moved to information on keyless entries and other needs for future elections.
Poole presented an updated bid to the commissioners for keyless entries and cameras for elections. In the previous bid, a door was left out of the cost. The updated bid for the security locks and camera set up was $8,635 and $4,600 — a total of $13,235 — with the work to be done by Omni Security.
“I think the camera setup would be good to have for elections,” Commissioner Roger Clark said when presented with the bid.
The Elections Department budget does have some money in their budget to help offset the cost. Commissioners also discussed using part of the building fund to assist in the payment.
For funding, the commissioners ultimately decided to take half of the funds from the General Maintenance Fund and the other half from the Elections Fund.
Finally, commissioners motioned to approve the election precincts, which have not changed from 2021.