Jefferson County commissioners have approved a $780,000 purchase for “mission-critical” equipment at Circular Butte Landfill after months of discussion and research.
Dave Walrath, county public works administrator, initially approached commissioners in October about repairing or replacing the machine. Walrath has said the scraper is nearly at 15,000 hours and is “getting tired.”
“If you keep it, that’s more repairs that you are going to incur,” Walrath said Jan. 13.
Commissioners opted to replace the equipment in spite of the money not being in the budget, a fact Commissioner Scott Hancock noted before they approved the expenditure.
“We just realize that we are exceeding our budget amount, we know that we are … We didn’t anticipate having to replace the scraper as fast as what we did,” Hancock said. “We thought it’d be another year, but it’s not happening.”
Walrath has said the scraper is “mission-critical” to the county’s landfill operations. He said it is used on a daily basis to cover waste and is used less often to dig landfill cells. He said the county is currently ahead of schedule on cells and will not need a scraper for some time. He said there are other options for daily cover, but said they would not be ideal.
Hancock said he has heard concerns that the scraper will not continue working for much longer.
“Our solid waste supervisor out there is very concerned that he doesn’t think it’s going to stick together,” Hancock said.
Arnold Machinery, the company selling the scraper to the county, valued the Volvo articulated truck and pull-behind scraper at $876,000, and offered to take the old scraper from the county for $96,000, bringing the total cost to $780,000. Commissioners also considered a CAT bid that totaled $806,000 after a trade-in, but ultimately decided on the Volvo.
Colleen Poole, county clerk, said while the county had not budgeted enough for the scraper, there was enough money to purchase it. She said the county could buy it and open the budget at the end of the fiscal year.
“You can pay for it because you have the cash,” Poole said. “And then you open the budget to show the expense that was not budgeted for and that you have the cash to cover it.”
Toward the end of 2019, Walrath pointed out the budget that could be used for repairs and maintenance to the scraper only had $10,000, which he said he believed was a budget error. Poole said she believed the $10,000 should have been $100,000. Walrath said $100,000 would still not have covered the scraper and said the budget would have needed to be opened regardless.